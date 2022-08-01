Brooklyn’s luxury market is continuing its hot townhouse summer, with a Cobble Hill townhouse entering into contract two weeks after listing.

The home at 24 Wyckoff Street was Brooklyn’s top contract with an asking price of $9.5 million, according to Compass’ weekly report on homes in the borough asking $2 million or more. The five-bedroom home underwent a gut renovation in 2019, which Douglas Elliman’s Lindsay Barton Barrett said contributed to the speedy offer.

“The sellers were serious about selling, they didn’t want it to sit for too long,” Barrett, who held the listing, said. “We certainly could have justified pricing it at 10.5.”

The 25-foot-wide house has three full bathrooms, a gourmet open kitchen and a king-sized primary suite with a spa bathroom and a walk-in closet. There’s a ground-floor terrace overlooking the landscaped backyard and a deck off the second floor.

The second most expensive home to enter contract last week was Unit 21b at Quay Tower at 50 Bridge Park Drive in Brooklyn Heights, with an asking price of $4.8 million.

The condo spans just over 2,000 square feet and has three bedrooms and two full bathrooms. It has a private, high-speed elevator and insulated floor-to-ceiling windows.

The building is no stranger to the top of the borough’s luxury market. Last year, a unit went into contract for $10.6 million, and a penthouse closed above $20.3 million in 2020, making it the biggest residential condo sale in Brooklyn history.

Sixteen properties entered contract last week — nine townhouses and seven condos — down from 23 the week prior. The combined asking price of the properties was just over $57 million and the average price per square foot was $1,366, an increase over the previous two weeks. The average home spent 77 days on the market and received a 2 percent discount, the second straight week homes were discounted.