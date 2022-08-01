Open Menu

Agents notched 25% income bump in frenzied 2021

Median gross income rose last year, but split across roles: NAR

National /
Aug.August 01, 2022 11:24 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
NAR CEO Bob Goldberg (NAR, Getty Images)

NAR CEO Bob Goldberg (NAR, Getty Images)

When the housing market took off during the pandemic, so did the economic fortunes of National Association of Realtors members.

The median gross income for Realtors surged 25.3 percent year over year in 2021, Inman reported. The data comes courtesy of the National Association of Realtors 2022 Member Profile, which included survey responses from more than 9,200 members polled in March.

The median gross income for Realtors last year hit $54,300, up $11,000 from the 2020 median of $43,300. The hot housing market is an obvious explanation for the boost, as the sales volume for the typical Realtor rose from $2.1 million to $2.6 million and the number of closed transactions increased from 10 to 12.

More than 6.1 million homes were sold last year, the most in 15 years.

Alongside the income growth came a rise in expenses. Total median business expenses increased 17.3 percent year over year to $6,250 in 2021. While that’s up from 2020, it’s about flat from 2019.

Not all roles are created equal. The median gross income for brokers and broker associates was $90,000, but the median for sales agents was only $38,300, although it jumped 13.3 percent year over year.

Read more

Those with less experience were much less likely to capitalize on the soaring housing market. Realtors with at least 16 years of experience had a median gross income of $85,000. Realtors with two years or fewer of experience, however, made a median of roughly one-tenth of their older counterparts, $8,800.

The number of real estate agents across the country surged during the pandemic and the membership of the NAR did the same. The association’s ranks increased from 1.48 million at the end of 2020 to 1.56 million at the end of last year.

More people have made the leap into the industry to take advantage of the flexible hours, as well as the booming housing market that made selling homes a more appealing financial play. But the market’s low inventory meant that not everybody was going to benefit from the housing environment.

Realtors may not have as much to look forward to this year. The housing market is shifting as interest rates and mortgage rates rise, while fears of a recession grow. The slowdown could result in a hit to the pockets of real estate agents everywhere.

— Holden Walter-Warner




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Brokeragehome salesNational Association of RealtorsResidential Real Estate

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Bespoke Real Estate's Cody Vichinsky with the late Frank Lloyd's Southampton estate (Bespoke Real Estate)
    Hamptons home of art dealer’s widow hits market for $45M
    Hamptons home of art dealer’s widow hits market for $45M
    315 Brevoort Lane with Paramount Pictures President Barney Balaban, Humphrey Bogart and Audrey Hepburn (Joe Kravetz, Laurel & Grand, Illustration by The Real Deal with Getty)
    One of Westchester’s largest waterfront parcels lists for $11M
    One of Westchester’s largest waterfront parcels lists for $11M
    James L. Nederlander with 145-146 Central Park West
    Show goes on: Nederlander buys another San Remo co-op unit
    Show goes on: Nederlander buys another San Remo co-op unit
    Vincent Guadagnino and 570 Broome Street (Getty Images, 570 Broome)
    “Jersey Shore” star Vinny buys in Hudson Square
    “Jersey Shore” star Vinny buys in Hudson Square
    Ben Lovett and Molly Howard with 27 Vandam Street (Getty, La Ligne, StreetEasy)
    Hudson Square townhouse trades to fashion CEO in neighborhood record
    Hudson Square townhouse trades to fashion CEO in neighborhood record
    277 Fifth Avenue, Serhant's Ryan Serhant and Maggie Wu (Illustration by Kevin Cifuentes for The Real Deal with Serhant, Getty Images, The Penthouses at 277 Fifth Ave)
    Serhant bumps Corcoran from NoMad penthouse sales
    Serhant bumps Corcoran from NoMad penthouse sales
    (Photo Illustration by The Real Deal with Getty Images)
    Long Island, Hamptons sales slow and listings tick up
    Long Island, Hamptons sales slow and listings tick up
    Puck Building at 293 Lafayette Street (Kushner)
    Penthouse at Kushner’s Puck asks $35M
    Penthouse at Kushner’s Puck asks $35M
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.