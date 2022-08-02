Open Menu

Durst sues Jamestown over Times Square scaffolding

Developer claims shed would create an area "ripe for muggings"

Aug.August 02, 2022 12:45 PM
TRD Staff
Durst Organization's Douglas Durst, Jamestown's Michael Phillips and One Times Square (Durst Organization, Jamestown, Getty, Bernt Rostad from Oslo, Norway edited by Yarl/CC BY 2.0/via Wikimedia Commons)

The size of a sidewalk shed has led to a legal battle between two prominent developers at the Crossroads of the World.

The Durst Organization filed a lawsuit against Jamestown over its construction work at One Times Square, Bisnow reported. Durst, which owns the property at 151 West 42nd Street, claimed the scaffolding stretches on to its property and cuts off an excessive amount of the pedestrian area.

In its lawsuit, Durst claimed the length of the scaffolding was not required by building codes. It also said the sidewalk shed would “cause extreme congestion and create an obscured area ripe for muggings, theft, assault, drug use, and other criminal activity.”

“As such, the sidewalk shed will not only fail to protect the public health, but it will actually cause public health and safety to be severely compromised,” the firm said in the complaint.

The sidewalk shed extends about 100 feet on the construction site’s east side, when only a 20-foot shed is required, according to the suit. Durst claimed the shed extends farther into the its property than other neighboring properties.

A spokesperson for Jamestown told the outlet the scaffolding was in place for safety reasons and the safety plan was approved by the Department of Buildings. Durst attempted to resolve the dispute with Jamestown prior to the lawsuit, but Jamestown stood firm with its scaffolding, despite Durst claiming the DOB told Jamestown it could submit an alternative safety plan.

Read more

Jamestown is in the midst of a metaverse-forward redevelopment of One Times Square, landing $425 million in financing from JPMorgan Chase to cover most of the $500 million redevelopment.

The developer is planning to open 12 additional floors at the 25-story building, as well as installing a rooftop viewing deck. Jamestown also plans on integrating virtual and augmented reality experiences into the design, aimed at resembling the property’s metaverse counterpart.

Construction is expected to last 27 months before a 2024 summer opening.

— Holden Walter-Warner




