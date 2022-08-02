The Real Deal’s August 2022 issue is live for subscribers and slated to hit doorsteps early this month.

Money — it’s a gas, especially if you’re in real estate. In this issue, we look at just how much of it there is for bosses and brokers, down to the dollar.

Hedge fund money can buy an entire town, and tech money can buy a whole island. There’s not much of it for millennials, though, hence the rise of the single-family rental sector.

But if you go where the money goes, it’ll lead you to some interesting places, several of which we dove into this month.

Our cover story, “Paycheck Potential,” drills down into just how far your take-home will take you as a REIT CEO or top dealmaker. If Prologis is the REIT in question, it can get you a cool $25 million.

One of the big-name big bosses in the biz these days is Nest Seekers’ Eddie Shapiro. It’s been two years since Ryan Serhant fled the nest, but with agents in Miami, L.A., London and beyond, Shapiro is hardly an empty nester. Read more about this “approachable titan” in our profile.

Ken Griffin’s hedge fund Citadel is taking over Brickell, and our analysis this month on the Miami company town sheds light on the market implications of the move. Temporary offices in South Florida begot Citadel employees looking to buy homes in the surrounding area — the “Citadel effect,” if you will.

We’ve also got a comprehensive guide for developers this month on Miami versus New York. Both cities have been home to high-risk, high-reward opportunities, with a recent trend in cross-pollination — New York titans staking their claim down south, and vice versa.

On the opposite but equally sunny coast, the venture capitalists of Sand Hill Road are reckoning with remote work. It’s no longer about “the future of working from anywhere” — the future is here, and the landlords of the iconic Silicon Valley strip are being forced to adapt.

Lastly, this month’s Closing interview features one of the biggest bosses of all: James Whelan, president of the Real Estate Board of New York. The tax break 421a may be dead and gone, but Whelan was instrumental in efforts to renew it last time around. He chatted with The Real Deal about growing up Irish Catholic, raising kids in Queens and how to stay sharp-elbowed and behind-the-scenes.

Even more nationwide real estate coverage awaits you, so subscribe today and enjoy the August issue here.