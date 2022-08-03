Open Menu

Avi Philipson-led group blows deadline to complete William Vale deal

Investor in deal says group expects to “consummate the transaction shortly”

New York /
Aug.August 03, 2022 03:00 PM
By Keith Larsen
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
William Vale Hotel, Williamsburg, All Year

William Vale Hotel (Getty)

Just when you thought it was over, the long-running soap opera surrounding Williamsburg’s hip William Vale hotel has more drama to deliver.

Two months ago, a group led by healthcare investor Avi Philipson struck a surprise 11th-hour agreement with bankrupt owner All Year Holdings’ Israeli bondholders to buy the hotel for $157 million, disrupting an apparently done deal to sell the property to its co-owner Zelig Weiss.

By acquiring the five-star hotel, the young Philipson, son of controversial nursing home operator Bent Philipson, would have become Brooklyn’s next macher. Instead, he could be sticking to walkup apartments, a recent filing on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange indicates.

The Philipson-led group blew its July 25 deadline to complete the deal, according to the trustee for the Israeli bondholders, who said the bondholders can go after the group’s $7.5 million deposit after it violated the rights of the sale.

Whalley Capital Group’s Stephen Gorodetsky, who said he is an investor in the Philipson deal, told The Real Deal that it isn’t off yet.

“We are in active conversations with the seller and expect to consummate the transaction shortly,” said Gorodetsky.

Gorodetsky didn’t explain why the deal was not completed by the deadline.

Read more

It’s the latest chapter in the long and increasingly convoluted saga around the swanky hotel at 111 North 12th Street, which Weiss and All Year founder Yoel Goldman built in 2016.

Last year, All Year appeared to have a deal to sell the property, including its debt and equity, to Monarch Alternative Capital and Richard Wagman’s Madison Capital.

For unknown reasons, that sale fell through, and Weiss made his own offer — despite being sued by All Year for allegedly diverting money from the hotel in a “self-dealing enrichment scheme.” By April, All Year appeared to have no other offers on the table and was close to selling its stake to Weiss.

A month later, Philipson — who in March partnered with mega landlord Rubin Schron to acquire a portfolio of more than 100 buildings owned by All Year in a deal that would allow it to exit bankruptcy — jumped into the bidding for the William Vale as well.

To acquire the hotel, Philipson would take on its existing debt and All Year’s 50 percent equity stake — a controlling interest in the property.

But Zelig Weiss, who owned the other 50 percent, wasn’t thrilled. In July, Weiss sued All Year, alleging that a transfer of ownership interest would require his approval. All Year disputed Weiss’ allegation.

“Weiss’s only connection to the Chapter 11 Case is that he is a jilted and unsuccessful bidder with respect to the William Vale hotel,” All Year said in a court filing.

Neither All Year nor Weiss’ lawyers returned requests for comment.




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    All YearWilliam ValeWilliamsburg

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    The William Vale Hotel in Williamsburg (The William Vale, iStock/Illustration by Kevin Rebong for The Real Deal)
    Zelig Weiss throws another punch in fight for William Vale
    Zelig Weiss throws another punch in fight for William Vale
    L3 Capital co-founder Domenic Lanni and 91 North 6th Street in Williamsburg (L3 Capital, GBuilders Construction, Wikipedia/Gr1st, iStock)
    Hermès leases Williamsburg outpost in Brooklyn debut
    Hermès leases Williamsburg outpost in Brooklyn debut
    60 South 8th Street, #PH3 and 57 Wyckoff Street (Streeteasy)
    Not your average row house: $10M home tops Brooklyn market
    Not your average row house: $10M home tops Brooklyn market
    Toby Moskovits and Michael Lichtenstein with the Williamsburg Hotel (Google Maps, Sasha Maslov, LinkedIn)
    Judge: Moskovits, Lichtenstein can’t be trusted with Williamsburg Hotel
    Judge: Moskovits, Lichtenstein can’t be trusted with Williamsburg Hotel
    William Vale Hotel in Williamsburg, Brooklyn (iStock, William Vale, Illustration by Kevin Cifuentes for The Real Deal)
    Avi Philipson–led group to buy William Vale hotel
    Avi Philipson–led group to buy William Vale hotel
    NH Investment & Securities CEO Jeong Young-Chae in front of 275 South 5th Street in Williamsburg (Douglas Elliman, Wikimedia Commons/United States Mint, Getty Images, iStock)
    Pile of dimes: Korean investor poised to purchase Williamsburg rental
    Pile of dimes: Korean investor poised to purchase Williamsburg rental
    Google to open second retail space in Williamsburg at 134 North 6th Street (Google Maps)
    Google to open retail store in Williamsburg
    Google to open retail store in Williamsburg
    William Vale (iStock) New York, Hotelel
    New bidder emerges for William Vale in never-ending saga
    New bidder emerges for William Vale in never-ending saga
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.