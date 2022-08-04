Open Menu

Metaverse land prices down 80% in six months

“The metaverse had so much hype at the beginning of the year and we’ve kind of lost it."

National /
Aug.August 04, 2022 11:00 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Metaverse real estate values are plummeting (Photo Illustration by The Real Deal with Getty Images)

Metaverse real estate values are plummeting (Photo Illustration by The Real Deal with Getty Images)

The digital environs of the metaverse are not enough to protect virtual property owners from a downturn towards reality.

After surging in the fall, metaverse real estate values are plummeting, The Information reported. The drop in value and sales volume comes alongside a similar drop in the value of cryptocurrency and NFT prices in recent months.

Metaverse real estate trade volume rose in November, following Facebook’s rebrand to Meta Platforms. The rebrand highlighted the metaverse’s potential to a larger audience who saw one of the world’s biggest technology companies leaning into the virtual world.

It’s been a rough ride since. Trading for land on six platforms, including Decentraland and The Sandbox, is down 97 percent from its November peak, according to data from WeMeta. Trading volume topped out with $229 million in November, before sliding to only $8 million in June.

Total sales and the average price of land are also drawing premonitions of the blue screen of doom. Total sales fell from 16,000 in November to 2,000 in June. The average price of land, meanwhile, was $3,300 in June, down nearly 80 percent from a peak of $16,300 four months earlier.

Read more

The decline in cryptocurrency prices is only partially tied to the fall. From February to June, the average sales price fell 58 percent on a crypto-denominated basis.

MetaSpace REIT founder Eric Klein

MetaSpace REIT founder Eric Klein

“The metaverse had so much hype at the beginning of the year and we’ve kind of lost it,” Eric Klein, founder of MetaSpace REIT, told the outlet.

Commercial real estate in the metaverse has been viewed as one of the next frontiers. Much like the physical world, property owners develop land by creating virtual storefronts and selling or renting to companies looking to sell items or employ marketing.

As the macroeconomic picture in the physical world grows worrisome for many, the the still-limited market of the metaverse is losing appeal. Some companies are starting to think the payoff isn’t worth the problems the metaverse brings.

Many people still have a vested interest in the success of the metaverse’s real estate gambit, however, and see brighter days ahead. Klein said the promise of metaverse real estate will “come to fruition within the next couple of years.”

— Holden Walter-Warner




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Commercial Real EstatemetaverseTechnology

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Eric Gordon
    Eric Gordon on the evolution of the residential data game — and how to stay competitive in the new world
    Eric Gordon on the evolution of the residential data game — and how to stay competitive in the new world
    Big Tech locations in NYC
    MAP: Here’s a look at all the Big Tech locations in NYC
    MAP: Here’s a look at all the Big Tech locations in NYC
    What will proptech look like in 2019 and beyond?
    What will proptech look like in 2019 and beyond?
    What will proptech look like in 2019 and beyond?
    Columbia Property Trust's Nelson Mills and 114 Fifth Avenue (Illustration by Kevin Cifuentes for The Real Deal with Getty Images, L&L Holding Company, Columbia Property Trust)
    Capital One ups deposit at L&L’s 114 Fifth Avenue
    Capital One ups deposit at L&L’s 114 Fifth Avenue
    The Pierre hotel (The Pierre, Getty Images)
    Not your average lien: Pierre Hotel, contractor squabble over nearly everything
    Not your average lien: Pierre Hotel, contractor squabble over nearly everything
    Paycheck potential: A look at real estate’s top earners
    Paycheck potential: A look at real estate’s top earners
    Paycheck potential: A look at real estate’s top earners
    SpringHealth CEO April Koh, 60 Madison Avenue and Moinian Group’s Joseph Moinian (SpringHealth, VTS, Moinian)
    Youngest female unicorn CEO moves startup to Moinian’s 60 Madison Avenue
    Youngest female unicorn CEO moves startup to Moinian’s 60 Madison Avenue
    From left: Extell’s Gary Barnett and Landsea Homes' John Ho with 540 Sixth Avenue (Linkedin, Getty)
    Gary Barnett sues developer for poaching his tenant
    Gary Barnett sues developer for poaching his tenant
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.