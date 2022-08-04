Open Menu

Tavros, Charney plan 55-story rental on long-stalled site

JV closed on $68M deal for parcel once slated for Queens’ largest hotel

New York /
Aug.August 04, 2022 03:03 PM
By Pat Ralph | Research By Jay Young
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tavros Capital’s Nicholas Silvers and Charney Companies’ Sam Charney in front of 24-05 thru 24-19 Jackson Avenue in Long Island City (Getty Images, Tavros Capital, Charney Companies, Google Maps)

Tavros Capital’s Nicholas Silvers and Charney Companies’ Sam Charney in front of 24-05 thru 24-19 Jackson Avenue in Long Island City (Getty Images, Tavros Capital, Charney Companies, Google Maps)

A Long Island City site where a developer once envisioned Queens’ largest hotel could soon give rise to one of the borough’s tallest apartment towers instead.

Tavros Capital and Charney Companies closed on the long-stalled development site at 24-19 Jackson Avenue for $68.3 million, records show. Together with a neighboring parcel owned by Tavros and Charney at 45-03 23rd Street, the property forms a triangular assemblage in the neighborhood’s Court Square area, where the joint venture plans a 55-story mixed-use tower with 600 apartments and 90,000 square feet of retail and offices, a Tavros representative told The Real Deal.

Seller Toyoko Inn, a Japanese hotel operator, spent $26 million cobbling together the assemblage between 2007 and 2014, eventually filing plans for a 50-story, 1,200-key hotel, which would have been its first in the U.S. and the largest in the outer boroughs.

But the hotel project never got off the ground, and after the City Council passed a measure last December requiring developers to obtain special permits before constructing new hotels, Toyoko Inn put the property on the market in January, hoping to get around $60 million for it.

A CBRE team led by Dan Kaplan represented the Toyoko Inn in the sale to Tavros and Charney, which went into contract in May. Work on the joint venture’s apartment tower has already begun: The project qualified for the 421a tax abatement because foundation work was done before the tax break lapsed in June, the developers said.

Tavros and Charney have experience teaming up on projects. In January, the companies paid Property Markets Group $102 million for a full-block site at 318 Nevins Street in a recently rezoned area of Gowanus, where they plan a 660-unit apartment building.

The partners also co-developed the 177-unit Dime rental building in Williamsburg and the 56-unit condominium building dubbed the Jackson at 11-51 47th Avenue in Long Island City.

Read more




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Commercial Real EstateDevelopmentInvestment Saleslong island cityQueensTavros Capital

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Clockwise from top left: 162 West 13th Street, 325 Avenue Y in Brooklyn, 1281 Viele Avenue in the Bronx (Credit: Google Maps)
    Here’s what the $10M-$30M NYC investment sales market looked like last week
    Here’s what the $10M-$30M NYC investment sales market looked like last week
    Colette at 767 Fifth Avenue and restaurateur Juan Santa Cruz (Colette, Getty,Pablo Costa Tirado (…, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons)
    Want to join Safra’s private club at GM Building? It’ll cost you $125K
    Want to join Safra’s private club at GM Building? It’ll cost you $125K
    A photo illustration of 450 Park Avenue (left) and 8 Spruce Street (right) (Douglas Elliman, Reading Tom, CC BY 2.0 - via Wikimedia Commons, Getty Images)
    CRE investment sales hit $21B in first half of 2022: report
    CRE investment sales hit $21B in first half of 2022: report
    Planet FItness' Chris Rondeau with 177 Old Country Road (Planet Fitness, Google Maps)
    Planet Fitness filling Long Island’s retail vacuum
    Planet Fitness filling Long Island’s retail vacuum
    3100-3124 Atlantic Avenue in East New York, Brooklyn (Google Maps, Getty)
    Locals fear homeless shelter king will gentrify East New York
    Locals fear homeless shelter king will gentrify East New York
    Metaverse real estate values are plummeting (Photo Illustration by The Real Deal with Getty Images)
    Metaverse land prices down 80% in six months
    Metaverse land prices down 80% in six months
    Columbia Property Trust's Nelson Mills and 114 Fifth Avenue (Illustration by Kevin Cifuentes for The Real Deal with Getty Images, L&L Holding Company, Columbia Property Trust)
    Capital One ups deposit at L&L’s 114 Fifth Avenue
    Capital One ups deposit at L&L’s 114 Fifth Avenue
    The Pierre hotel (The Pierre, Getty Images)
    Not your average lien: Pierre Hotel, contractor squabble over nearly everything
    Not your average lien: Pierre Hotel, contractor squabble over nearly everything
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.