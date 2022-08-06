Open Menu

Bruce McCaw’s Northwest estate hits the market at record-setting price

National Weekend Edition /
Aug.August 06, 2022 09:00 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Seattle Hotel Group's Bruce McCaw and property at Hunts Point, Washington (Getty, Windermere Real Estate)

Seattle Hotel Group’s Bruce McCaw and property at Hunts Point, Washington (Getty, Windermere Real Estate)

Bruce and Jolene McCaw are looking to cash out big on their Seattle area estate.

The telecom mogul and his wife have listed their Hunts Point property. At $85 million, the listing is the priciest in the history of the Northwest Multiple Listing Service, the Puget Sound Business Journal reported.

Windermere Brokers Anna Riley and Denise Niles have the listing.

The gated property sits on more than four acres and includes 327 feet of waterfront. The dock was designed by Bruce himself and can accommodate a 150-foot yacht, other boats, jet skis and a seaplane.

The sandstone and glass home spans 17,000 square feet and includes five bedrooms and 10 bathrooms. Despite its size, the features inside the home are relatively simple, including a library, a playroom, two offices and a gym.

The estate also has a beach house, staff house and a pool cabana.

McGraw said that the home was ready for another family after 14 years of stewardship. He was intimately familiar with the estate’s prior owner when he purchased the property — his brother Craig. Prior to Craig McCaw, the home was owned by saxophonist Kenny G.

Bruce is the co-founder of McCaw Cellular Communications and the chairman of the Seattle Hotel Group. He has also held roles with the Museum of Flight, Horizon Airlines and Alaska Air Group.

He and Jolene are also directors of Apex Foundation.

While nothing can compare to the historic listing price of the Hunts Point estate, there have been some prominent luxury listings in the Seattle area recently. A few months back, NFL quarterback Russell Wilson and his musician wife Ciara put their 11,000-square-foot Bellevue mega-mansion on the market for $28 million. This listing followed Wilson’s trade from the Seattle Seahawks to the Denver Broncos.

Read more

— Holden Walter-Warner




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Luxury Real EstateResidential Real EstateSeattle

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Hilton Head (Illustration by The Real Deal with Getty Images)
    The new normal: $1M price tags in Hilton Head
    The new normal: $1M price tags in Hilton Head
    Wyoming ranch with ties to Walt Disney hits market for $71M
    Wyoming ranch with ties to Walt Disney hits market for $71M
    Wyoming ranch with ties to Walt Disney hits market for $71M
    13000 and 13001 Lewin Lane (Photos via Jills Zeder Group)
    #Twinning: Identical brothers asking $54M for side-by-side mansions
    #Twinning: Identical brothers asking $54M for side-by-side mansions
    Extell's Gary Barnett and 217 West 57th Street (Barnet by Paul Dilakian, Itrytohelp32, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)
    Barnett: Central Park Tower will fall short of $4B sellout
    Barnett: Central Park Tower will fall short of $4B sellout
    From left: Extell's Gary Barnett and JDS Development’s Michael Stern along with One Manhattan Square, The Narrows, and 111 West 57th Street (Extell, JDS Development, Getty Images, The Narrows Condo)
    New development sales plummeted 30% in July
    New development sales plummeted 30% in July
    Zillow's Rich Barton, Allen Parker (Zillow Group, Getty)
    Zillow brushes off Citysnap threat, says agent advertising will fall
    Zillow brushes off Citysnap threat, says agent advertising will fall
    Douglas Elliman Chairman and CEO Howard Lorber (Getty Images)
    Sell, sell, sell: Lack of listings dampens Elliman earnings
    Sell, sell, sell: Lack of listings dampens Elliman earnings
    Zillow's Rich Barton and Opendoor's Eric Wu (Zillow Group, LinikedIn, Getty)
    After iBuying debacle, Zillow partners with Opendoor
    After iBuying debacle, Zillow partners with Opendoor
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.