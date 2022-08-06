Bruce McCaw’s Northwest estate hits the market at record-setting price

Bruce and Jolene McCaw are looking to cash out big on their Seattle area estate.

The telecom mogul and his wife have listed their Hunts Point property. At $85 million, the listing is the priciest in the history of the Northwest Multiple Listing Service, the Puget Sound Business Journal reported.

Windermere Brokers Anna Riley and Denise Niles have the listing.

The gated property sits on more than four acres and includes 327 feet of waterfront. The dock was designed by Bruce himself and can accommodate a 150-foot yacht, other boats, jet skis and a seaplane.

The sandstone and glass home spans 17,000 square feet and includes five bedrooms and 10 bathrooms. Despite its size, the features inside the home are relatively simple, including a library, a playroom, two offices and a gym.

The estate also has a beach house, staff house and a pool cabana.

McGraw said that the home was ready for another family after 14 years of stewardship. He was intimately familiar with the estate’s prior owner when he purchased the property — his brother Craig. Prior to Craig McCaw, the home was owned by saxophonist Kenny G.

Bruce is the co-founder of McCaw Cellular Communications and the chairman of the Seattle Hotel Group. He has also held roles with the Museum of Flight, Horizon Airlines and Alaska Air Group.

He and Jolene are also directors of Apex Foundation.

While nothing can compare to the historic listing price of the Hunts Point estate, there have been some prominent luxury listings in the Seattle area recently. A few months back, NFL quarterback Russell Wilson and his musician wife Ciara put their 11,000-square-foot Bellevue mega-mansion on the market for $28 million. This listing followed Wilson’s trade from the Seattle Seahawks to the Denver Broncos.

— Holden Walter-Warner