Open Menu

Developers, rejoice: Carried-interest loophole is saved again

Promotes are taxed as capital gains, making issue critical to industry

New York /
Aug.August 07, 2022 04:02 PM
By Hiten Samtani
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink

Democrats’ numerous attempts to close the carried-interest loophole have failed

Closing the carried-interest loophole is a game of Whac-a-Mole the Democrats just can’t seem to win. And real estate players won’t shed any tears about that.

Carried-interest income is what private-equity and hedge-fund players make when their investments are sold at a profit. This income is taxed as a long-term capital gain, at a lower rate than ordinary income. Crucially for real estate, “promotes,” the share of profits that developers and fund managers get from a project, are treated as carried interest.

A spending bill passed by the Senate Sunday originally included a provision that required fund managers to hold on to investments for five years rather than the current three in order to garner that tax advantage. Though real estate industry experts didn’t see the proposal as the “final nail” in the coffin, they did predict it could lead to complications in fundraising for developers and affect how they’d think about selling assets.

(Related: Real estate scores loophole to save loophole)

Late Thursday, however, after an intervention by centrist Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D., Ariz.), Democrats agreed to take carried interest off the table. Instead, they will add a 1 percent tax on stock buybacks to the legislation, in a bid to cut the federal deficit by $300 billion, according to the Wall Street Journal. 

The revision to the bill came after intense lobbying by the private equity industry, which is the biggest beneficiary of the carried-interest loophole. The Journal reported on how its lobbying efforts, through the soberly named American Investment Council, have successfully kept the loophole from being eliminated.

Sinema has taken $2.3 million in campaign contributions from private-equity interests since 2017, according to data from the Center for Responsive Politics cited by the publication.

As far as real estate is concerned: More power to them.

Reprints & Permissions
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
charles schumerCommercial Real EstateReal Estate FinanceTax

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
With a cooling trade war, stocks perform well, including real estate. (Credit: iStock)
Real estate stocks push up this week as U.S.-China trade tensions ease
Real estate stocks push up this week as U.S.-China trade tensions ease
416 West 25th Street and Maverick Real Estate Partners principal David Aviram (Credit: Google Maps and LinkedIn)
Chelsea landlord claims “predatory” lender is charging a crippling interest rate as punishment after losing foreclosure case
Chelsea landlord claims “predatory” lender is charging a crippling interest rate as punishment after losing foreclosure case
257-263 West 34th Street and Cornell Realty’s Isaac Hager (Google Maps, Getty)
Isaac Hager seeks bankruptcy for Penn Plaza stake, but Churchill resists
Isaac Hager seeks bankruptcy for Penn Plaza stake, but Churchill resists
RXR CEO Scott Rechler and 620 Sixth Avenue (Photo Illustration by Steven Dilakian for The Real Deal with Getty Images, Beyond My Ken, CC BY-SA 4.0 - via Wikimedia Commons)
RXR sues insurers over infectious disease coverage
RXR sues insurers over infectious disease coverage
(Illustration by The Real Deal with Getty Images)
Hamptons rental where fire killed 2 skipped safety inspection
Hamptons rental where fire killed 2 skipped safety inspection
Colette at 767 Fifth Avenue and restaurateur Juan Santa Cruz (Colette, Getty,Pablo Costa Tirado (…, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons)
Want to join Safra’s private club at GM Building? It’ll cost you $125K
Want to join Safra’s private club at GM Building? It’ll cost you $125K
Tavros Capital’s Nicholas Silvers and Charney Companies’ Sam Charney in front of 24-05 thru 24-19 Jackson Avenue in Long Island City (Getty Images, Tavros Capital, Charney Companies, Google Maps)
Tavros, Charney plan 55-story rental on long-stalled site
Tavros, Charney plan 55-story rental on long-stalled site
A photo illustration of 450 Park Avenue (left) and 8 Spruce Street (right) (Douglas Elliman, Reading Tom, CC BY 2.0 - via Wikimedia Commons, Getty Images)
CRE investment sales hit $21B in first half of 2022: report
CRE investment sales hit $21B in first half of 2022: report
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.