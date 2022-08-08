Well, that was fast.

Just four months after Douglas Elliman’s Tal Alexander, Jared Schwadron and Marc Riedel were tapped for sales at 22 Bond Street, a new team is assuming control.

Corcoran’s Catherine Juracich, who previously worked with JDS Development’s Fitzroy condominium development in Chelsea, has taken over sales at the luxury NoHo development.

Alexander left Elliman in June to launch a brokerage called Official, backed by white-label firm Side. The broker said he had no comment on the change, but wished Juracich the best of luck.

Still, it’s not yet time for Juracich to celebrate.

The 12-story building, co-developed by Louis Greco’s Second Development Services and the Richport Group, has struggled to move units since launching sales in 2016.

Its lone buyer to date is Jamie Reuben, son of British billionaire David Reuben, who purchased a unit for $7.8 million — a steep discount — in 2019, according to the New York Post. There are five units remaining, with asking prices ranging from $8.5 million to $18 million.

Leslie J. Garfield’s Ravi Kantha and Matthew Lesser previously handled sales in the building, including the unit purchased by Reuben.

Each of the five remaining condos range from 2,900 to 3,900 square feet and include private outdoor space. The building also has a landscaped communal garden.

Juracich’s top-performing team moved from Douglas Elliman to Corcoran in June. Inman reported at the time the team brought in $156 million in sales volume year-to-date, and currently held over $70 million in open listings.