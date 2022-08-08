Open Menu

Chetrit, Stellar land $365M refi for UWS luxury apartment complex

Citigroup, BMO Capital Markets and Starwood Property Trust provided loan

New York /
Aug.August 08, 2022 03:15 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
The Chetrit Group's Joseph Chetrit and Park West Village on the Upper West Side (Getty Images, Google Maps)

The Chetrit Group’s Joseph Chetrit and Park West Village on the Upper West Side (Getty Images, Google Maps)

The Chetrit Group and Stellar Management picked up another huge loan for one of their luxury multifamily properties — this time on the Upper West Side.

The development partners secured a $365 million refinancing for their 773,300-square-foot, 850-unit Park West Village complex at 784, 788 and 792 Columbus Avenue, the Commercial Observer reported.

The CMBS loan was provided by Citigroup, BMO Capital Markets and Starwood Property Trust. The deal, which was finalized last Wednesday, was brokered by Galaxy Capital’s Henry Bodek.

Chetrit and Stellar together have locked up almost $1.1 billion in refinancing in the last three months for luxury apartment buildings in Manhattan.

Citigroup, BMO, Starwood and MF1 Capital provided a $714 million CMBS loan in May for the tandem’s Yorkshire Towers at 305 East 86th Street and Lexington Towers at 160 East 88th Street on the Upper East Side. The transaction, brokered as well by Bodek, replaced a $550 million loan from Natixis UBS in 2017.

Chetrit, led by Joseph Chetrit, is among the most active developers in Manhattan. The group focused on investing in New York City’s outer boroughs in the 1980s and 1990s before buying and selling larger, higher-profile properties in Manhattan including 450 West 33rd Street, the International Toy Center at 200 Fifth Avenue, and 1107 Broadway.

Read more

The developer recently snagged a $185 million construction loan from Mack Real Estate Credit Strategies to renovate the 570-key Hotel Carter at 250 West 43rd Street. The funding, which was arranged by Surya Capital Partners’ Adi Chugh, will be used to complete a gut renovation and turn the Times Square property into a modern hotel. The refi replaced a $152 million bridge loan from JPMorgan in 2018.

Chetrit closed in April on the $78 million purchase of a Two Bridges development site at 260 South Street on the Lower East Side from CIM Group and L+M Development Partners. The developer is eyeing a 1,300-unit complex with 64- and 70-story towers.

— Pat Ralph




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Chetrit GroupCommercial Real Estatejoseph chetritManhattanMultifamily Marketrefinancingstellar managementupper west side

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Census tract 135 and Stellar Management's Larry Gluck (Credit: Getty Images and Stellar Management)
    How a small stretch of land on the Far West Side became an Opportunity Zone
    How a small stretch of land on the Far West Side became an Opportunity Zone
    Clockwise from top left: 162 West 13th Street, 325 Avenue Y in Brooklyn, 1281 Viele Avenue in the Bronx (Credit: Google Maps)
    Here’s what the $10M-$30M NYC investment sales market looked like last week
    Here’s what the $10M-$30M NYC investment sales market looked like last week
    Real Capital Analytics data showed that New York’s multifamily market had a very slow July. (Credit: iStock)
    New NYC rent law “beginning to shut down investment”
    New NYC rent law “beginning to shut down investment”
    Bruce Teitelbaum, 106 West 145th Street and Al Sharpton (Getty, Google Maps)
    Teitelbaum slaps Sharpton with legal notice at Harlem HQ
    Teitelbaum slaps Sharpton with legal notice at Harlem HQ
    Jack Resnick & Sons president Jonathan Resnick and 250 Hudson Street (Getty Images, Google Maps)
    PR giant Edelman renews massive space at Resnick’s 250 Hudson Street
    PR giant Edelman renews massive space at Resnick’s 250 Hudson Street
    Letitia James with 18-36 Columbus Avenue (Getty, Loopnet)
    Rockland County “fraudster” banned from real estate
    Rockland County “fraudster” banned from real estate
    HUBB NYC’s Jesse Terry with 150 Union Avenue
    HUBB NYC picks up Williamsburg rental for $78M
    HUBB NYC picks up Williamsburg rental for $78M
    (Illustration by Kevin Rebong for The Real Deal with Getty)
    Cannabis goes legit: Real estate sees green in budding industry
    Cannabis goes legit: Real estate sees green in budding industry
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.