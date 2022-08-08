Open Menu

Manhattan’s luxury market records slowest week since 2020

Buyers signed contracts for 13 homes asking a combined $95M, lowest weekly total in nearly 2 years

New York /
Aug.August 08, 2022 02:15 PM
By Sasha Jones
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
565 Broome Street, Heat Wave

565 Broome Street (Zillow, Getty)

A sweltering heat wave brought 90-degree temperatures to New York City last week, but Manhattan’s luxury market continued to cool off.

Buyers signed just 13 contracts for homes asking $4 million or more in the borough in the first week of August, 11 fewer than in the last week of July, according to Olshan Realty’s latest report. Those 13 properties were last asking a combined $95.24 million, the lowest total tracked by the report since October 2020.

The priciest home was a duplex condo at 565 Broome Street, the 115-unit, Renzo Piano-designed Soho tower developed by Bizzi & Partners, Aronov Development and Halpern Real Estate Ventures in 2016. The unit was last asking $14.95 million, up from $13.5 million when the sponsor unit first hit the market.

The 3,000-square-foot, three-bedroom apartment comes with a 2,000-square-foot terrace, featuring a 25-foot saltwater pool and an outdoor shower.

The second-priciest home to find a buyer was a full-floor unit at Cary Tamarkin’s 47 East 91st Street in Carnegie Hill. The 4,000-square-foot condo was last asking $11.5 million, reduced slightly from $11.9 million when it hit the market in April. It comes with five bedrooms, a library and a great room with a fireplace. Its owner paid $8.4 million for the unit in January 2005.

Out of the 13 contracts signed last week, ten were for condos, two were co-ops and one was for a townhouse. The median asking price was $6 million, and the units spent an average of 540 days on the market, with an average discount of 2 percent.

Read more




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    donna olshanLuxury Real Estateolshan realtyResidential Real Estate

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Bridgehampton, NY (Google Maps)
    Divorce lawyer sells Bridgehampton home for $45M
    Divorce lawyer sells Bridgehampton home for $45M
    A photo illustration of One John Street (left) and 79 Second Place (right) in Brooklyn (Douglas Elliman, Front Inc., Getty Images)
    Brooklyn’s top deal last week? Just $6M
    Brooklyn’s top deal last week? Just $6M
    Corcoran’s Catherine Juracich and Official’s Tal Alexander with 22 Bond Street (Getty, Alexander Brothers, BKSK Architects)
    Shake-up at 22 Bond: Corcoran in, Tal Alexander out at NoHo condo
    Shake-up at 22 Bond: Corcoran in, Tal Alexander out at NoHo condo
    Andy Cohen and 299 West 12th Street (Getty Images, Google Maps)
    Bravo boss Andy Cohen in contract for West Village penthouse
    Bravo boss Andy Cohen in contract for West Village penthouse
    Hilton Head (Illustration by The Real Deal with Getty Images)
    The new normal: $1M price tags in Hilton Head
    The new normal: $1M price tags in Hilton Head
    Wyoming ranch with ties to Walt Disney hits market for $71M
    Wyoming ranch with ties to Walt Disney hits market for $71M
    Wyoming ranch with ties to Walt Disney hits market for $71M
    13000 and 13001 Lewin Lane (Photos via Jills Zeder Group)
    #Twinning: Identical brothers asking $54M for side-by-side mansions
    #Twinning: Identical brothers asking $54M for side-by-side mansions
    Seattle Hotel Group's Bruce McCaw and property at Hunts Point, Washington (Getty, Windermere Real Estate)
    Bruce McCaw’s Northwest estate hits the market at record-setting price
    Bruce McCaw’s Northwest estate hits the market at record-setting price
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.