Open Menu

PR giant Edelman renews massive space at Resnick’s 250 Hudson Street

Firm has nearly 175K sf at Hudson Square property

New York /
Aug.August 08, 2022 11:24 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Jack Resnick & Sons president Jonathan Resnick and 250 Hudson Street (Getty Images, Google Maps)

Jack Resnick & Sons president Jonathan Resnick and 250 Hudson Street (Getty Images, Google Maps)

In-person work is getting positive spin from a major public relations firm’s latest deal.

Edelman is renewing its 173,000-square-foot office space at Jack Resnick & Sons’ 250 Hudson Street, the New York Post reported. Financial terms of the lease were not disclosed, but the renewal is for 15 years. Edelman’s space spans roughly half the 341,000-square-foot property.

The firm has been at the Hudson Square office building since 2009, which is when the former printing trades building was converted into a prime office property. Edelman’s chief executive has referred to the company’s move to the property as “one of the best decisions” the firm has made.

CBRE’s Mary Ann Tighe and Ken Meyerson were among those representing Edelman in the renewal. Adam Rappaport and Brett Greenberg represented Resnick in house.

Read more

Resnick refinanced the office building in 2018 with a $115 million mortgage from PGIM Real Estate Finance. The loan replaced an $80 million mortgage from the same lender that was issued in 2008. Resnick has owned the property, which also counts Bed Bath and Beyond as a tenant, since the late 1960s.

The renewal is a sign of confidence in the office market at a time when landlords sorely needed it. Office occupancy has been essentially stuck around the 40 percent mark and major tech companies have announced in recent months they’re pulling back on plans to expand in the city, showing the sticking power of work-from-home arrangements.

Manhattan leasing volume fell 3.9 percent to about 7.3 million square feet of office space, according to quarterly data from Colliers. The vacancy rate for the quarter was 17.2 percent, a slight improvement from the previous quarter but an increase year-over-year.

— Holden Walter-Warner




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Commercial Real EstateOffice Leasingoffice market

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    The Chetrit Group's Joseph Chetrit and Park West Village on the Upper West Side (Getty Images, Google Maps)
    Chetrit, Stellar land $365M refi for UWS luxury apartment complex
    Chetrit, Stellar land $365M refi for UWS luxury apartment complex
    Bruce Teitelbaum, 106 West 145th Street and Al Sharpton (Getty, Google Maps)
    Teitelbaum slaps Sharpton with legal notice at Harlem HQ
    Teitelbaum slaps Sharpton with legal notice at Harlem HQ
    Letitia James with 18-36 Columbus Avenue (Getty, Loopnet)
    Rockland County “fraudster” banned from real estate
    Rockland County “fraudster” banned from real estate
    (Illustration by Kevin Rebong for The Real Deal with Getty)
    Cannabis goes legit: Real estate sees green in budding industry
    Cannabis goes legit: Real estate sees green in budding industry
    SL Green’s Marc Holliday with 450 Park Avenue (Taconic Partners, SL Green)
    TRD Pro: Here are NYC’s biggest offices sales of Q2
    TRD Pro: Here are NYC’s biggest offices sales of Q2
    Sen. Mitt Romney and Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (Getty)
    Developers, rejoice: Carried-interest loophole is saved again
    Developers, rejoice: Carried-interest loophole is saved again
    257-263 West 34th Street and Cornell Realty’s Isaac Hager (Google Maps, Getty)
    Isaac Hager seeks bankruptcy for Penn Plaza stake, but Churchill resists
    Isaac Hager seeks bankruptcy for Penn Plaza stake, but Churchill resists
    RXR CEO Scott Rechler and 620 Sixth Avenue (Photo Illustration by Steven Dilakian for The Real Deal with Getty Images, Beyond My Ken, CC BY-SA 4.0 - via Wikimedia Commons)
    RXR sues insurers over infectious disease coverage
    RXR sues insurers over infectious disease coverage
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.