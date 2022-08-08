When is second place good enough for first? When a townhouse at 79 Second Place in Carroll Gardens enters contract with an ask of $6 million, topping the Brooklyn luxury market.

The four-story home with an owner’s triplex below two tenant apartments was the most expensive listing to enter contract last week, according to Compass’ weekly report on signed contracts in the boroughs for homes asking $2 million or more.

The 4,200-square-foot home can be easily converted into a single or two-family home, according to the listing.

The turnkey owner’s triplex includes the original, restored 1890s parlor floor and high tin ceilings. The house also has a front garden and rear yard, as well as multiple balconies.

The second most expensive Brooklyn home to enter contract last week was unit 7B at 1 John Street in Dumbo, which had an asking price of $5.6 million.

The 2,500-square-foot unit has three bedrooms and three full bathrooms. The chef’s kitchen has custom cabinetry and double islands, and the corner living room has oversized windows. The primary suite has an en-suite bathroom has custom stone flooring. Amenities at the building, where units have routinely topped this report, include a gym, a furnished roof deck with grills and a 24-hour doorman.

The building’s 3,600-square-foot penthouse might have been the borough’s most expensive listing ever when it hit the market in 2015 at $8.8 million. The last unit at 1 John Street to top the luxury market was Unit 9B in May.

Twenty luxury homes — 11 townhouses and nine condos — entered contract last week, up from 16 the week prior. The combined asking price of the homes was $60.7 million and the average price per square foot was $1,302. Homes spent an average 78 days on the market and received a 2 percent discount, the fourth week in a row the average home sold below asking.