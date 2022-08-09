Open Menu

Boston Properties plans 1M sf tower at ex-MTA HQ

Developer filed for office building near Grand Central

New York /
Aug.August 09, 2022 09:51 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Boston Properties CEO Owen Thomas and 343 Madison Avenue (Boston Properties, Getty Images)

Boston Properties CEO Owen Thomas and 343 Madison Avenue (Boston Properties, Getty Images)

It’s been a long road, but Boston Properties is one step closer to building its big office tower on the former site of the Metropolitan Transportation Authority’s headquarters.

The developer filed plans Friday for a 982,000-square-foot office building at 343 Madison Avenue, Crain’s reported. The building is slated to stand 780 feet tall, shorter than the developer’s original plans for a 1,050-foot-tall property.

The ground floor will have retail space, while the rest of the Kohn Pedersen Fox-designed building will have office and mechanical space. Construction is expected to wrap up by 2026.

Last year, Boston Properties filed a land use application for the Midtown site, wanting to replace the former MTA HQ site and three adjacent lots with a supertall tower. The developer initially proposed a 925,000-square-foot building, so while it has shrunk in height, it has grown in square footage.

Earlier in 2021, Boston Properties filed applications to demolish the three buildings at the development site, including the 15-story building that once housed the MTA’s headquarters.

Read more

The MTA reportedly bought 347 Madison Avenue for $11.9 million in 1979 and the adjacent sites for $12.25 million and $23.75 million, respectively, in 1991. In 2013, the agency began seeking bids to demolish and rebuild the site. The MTA moved to 2 Broadway, but kept paying roughly $4 million to maintain its former building.

Boston Properties was chosen as the winning bidder in 2016, but the city objected over questions on the developer’s share of owed property taxes. After the pandemic brought a financial strain onto the city and the MTA, the two sides reached an agreement to move forward.

It’s been projected the site could generate upwards of $1 billion in revenue for the MTA over a 99-year ground lease. Proceeds from the lease would benefit capital improvements, which will include widening stairs at several subway sections in Grand Central, as well as extending the passageway for the 7 train.

— Holden Walter-Warner




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Boston PropertiesDevelopmentManhattan Office Market

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    1591 Alps Road in Wayne, NJ and March Associates Construction president Louis March (Google Maps, Getty, March Associates)
    From funeral home to strip mall
    From funeral home to strip mall
    SL Green’s Marc Holliday with 450 Park Avenue (Taconic Partners, SL Green)
    TRD Pro: Here are NYC’s biggest offices sales of Q2
    TRD Pro: Here are NYC’s biggest offices sales of Q2
    From left: Jeff Goldberg, CEO of Fairstead, and Will Blodgett, Founder of Tredway (Getty Images, Fairstead)
    Fairstead fires back, alleges Blodgett threatened to go “torched earth”
    Fairstead fires back, alleges Blodgett threatened to go “torched earth”
    From left: Extell's Gary Barnett and JDS Development’s Michael Stern along with One Manhattan Square, The Narrows, and 111 West 57th Street (Extell, JDS Development, Getty Images, The Narrows Condo)
    New development sales plummeted 30% in July
    New development sales plummeted 30% in July
    Queens official Donovan Richards, Larry Silverstein and rendering of Innovation QNS (Queens Borough President, Innovation QNS, Getty)
    Queens boro prez turns on industry, rejects Silverstein’s $2B project
    Queens boro prez turns on industry, rejects Silverstein’s $2B project
    Tavros Capital’s Nicholas Silvers and Charney Companies’ Sam Charney in front of 24-05 thru 24-19 Jackson Avenue in Long Island City (Getty Images, Tavros Capital, Charney Companies, Google Maps)
    Tavros, Charney plan 55-story rental on long-stalled site
    Tavros, Charney plan 55-story rental on long-stalled site
    3100-3124 Atlantic Avenue in East New York, Brooklyn (Google Maps, Getty)
    Locals fear homeless shelter king will gentrify East New York
    Locals fear homeless shelter king will gentrify East New York
    Adam Piore with the Time Warner Center, 15 Central Park West, One57, Sheffield57, and Hudson Yards (Getty, CityRealty, Pablo Costa Tirado, CC BY-SA 3.0 via Wikimedia Commons)
    “New Kings of New York” author on 5 projects that reshaped NYC real estate
    “New Kings of New York” author on 5 projects that reshaped NYC real estate
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.