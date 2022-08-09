Open Menu

Howard Hughes buys stake in Jean-Georges

Seaport developer already home to one of celebrity chef's eateries

New York /
Aug.August 09, 2022 01:37 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
From left: Howard Hughes CEO David O’Reilly and Jean-Georges Vongerichten in front of the Tin Building at the Seaport (Photo Illustration by Steven Dilakian with Getty Images, Howard Hughes and Twitter/arcofnyc)

From left: Howard Hughes CEO David O’Reilly and Jean-Georges Vongerichten in front of the Tin Building at the Seaport (Photo Illustration by Steven Dilakian with Getty Images, Howard Hughes and Twitter/arcofnyc)

Don’t bite the hand that feeds you. But you can certainly invest in it.

The Howard Hughes Corporation purchased a 25 percent stake in Jean-Georges Restaurants, the New York Post reported. The restaurant empire of celebrity chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten spans 40 restaurants, including the Tin Building at the Seaport, which is set to partially open this month.

Hughes paid $45 million for the minority stake in the business, and another $10 million for an option to buy an additional 20 percent of the company down the road. The outlet noted it could be the largest stake taken in a restaurant group by a single real estate company.

The management team of JGR will retain control of day-to-day operations of the company. Hughes plans on providing capital to keep growing the restaurant group around the globe.

Hughes is the owner of the Tin Building, paying for its development and construction and leasing it back to Vongerichten. The three-level food hall spans 53,000 square feet inside the landmarked building at 96 South Street.

The Landmarks Preservation Commission six years ago approved the conversion of one of the former homes of the Fulton Fish Market.

Read more

Last month, Hughes announced high-end fashion designer Alexander Wang would be moving its global headquarters to 46,000 square feet in the Fulton Market Building. The fashion company will be the building’s anchor tenant when it moves from 386 Broadway next year.

Hughes sold off $2 billion worth of “non-core” assets two years ago, but has seemingly put all of its chips towards the success of its developments in the Seaport.

Last year, Hughes scored final approval for a mixed-use project at 250 Water Street after years of battling neighborhood activists. The 26-story project will include 270 rental units above a five-story base with office, retail and community space. The $850 million project will include 70 affordable housing units.

— Holden Walter-Warner




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Commercial Real EstateHoward HughesNYC RestaurantsSeaport

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    SoftBank founder Masayoshi Son, Fortress Investment Group principal Peter Briger (Wikipedia, Long Arc Capital, Getty)
    Fortress on chopping block as SoftBank looks to cut costs
    Fortress on chopping block as SoftBank looks to cut costs
    From left: Savitt Partners Bob Savitt and Tory Burch with 11 West 19th Street
    Tory Burch staying put at Savitt’s 11 West 19th Street
    Tory Burch staying put at Savitt’s 11 West 19th Street
    Ruschmeyer’s Hotel (Facebook, Getty)
    Montauk hotspot Ruschmeyer’s for sale after losing liquor license
    Montauk hotspot Ruschmeyer’s for sale after losing liquor license
    The Chetrit Group's Joseph Chetrit and Park West Village on the Upper West Side (Getty Images, Google Maps)
    Chetrit, Stellar land $365M refi for UWS luxury apartment complex
    Chetrit, Stellar land $365M refi for UWS luxury apartment complex
    Bruce Teitelbaum, 106 West 145th Street and Al Sharpton (Getty, Google Maps)
    Teitelbaum slaps Sharpton with legal notice at Harlem HQ
    Teitelbaum slaps Sharpton with legal notice at Harlem HQ
    Jack Resnick & Sons president Jonathan Resnick and 250 Hudson Street (Getty Images, Google Maps)
    PR giant Edelman renews massive space at Resnick’s 250 Hudson Street
    PR giant Edelman renews massive space at Resnick’s 250 Hudson Street
    Letitia James with 18-36 Columbus Avenue (Getty, Loopnet)
    Rockland County “fraudster” banned from real estate
    Rockland County “fraudster” banned from real estate
    (Illustration by Kevin Rebong for The Real Deal with Getty)
    Cannabis goes legit: Real estate sees green in budding industry
    Cannabis goes legit: Real estate sees green in budding industry
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.