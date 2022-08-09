Hugh Jackman is trading neighborhoods, closing on a new Chelsea condo almost three months to the date after listing his West Village triplex.

Jackman paid just over $21.1 million for a penthouse unit at the Jean Nouvel tower at 100 Eleventh Avenue, the Wall Street Journal reported.

It’s the sixth-highest sale at the building, according to Streeteasy.

The 4,700-square-foot, four-bedroom apartment was originally listed for $25 million. The unit has 14-foot floor-to-ceiling windows and 3,700 square feet of outdoor space, including a roof terrace with separate dining and lounging areas.

The unit was listed by Douglas Elliman’s Noble Black.

The sellers were Daniel Fischel, president of consulting company Compass Lexecon and a former dean of the University of Chicago Law School and Sylvia Neil, a former associate dean of the school.

The unit closely matches the description of an apartment that topped the Manhattan luxury market when it entered contract in May.

The building, designed by 2008 Pritzker Prize-winning architect Jean Nouvel, was once one of the most highly anticipated projects in Manhattan. But the luxury development overlooking the Hudson River and Midtown Manhattan struggled through numerous issues around the time of the financial crisis.

The building was marred by delays and budgeting issues, which led residents — and even Jean Nouvel himself — to publicly criticize developers Cape Advisors.

While 70 percent of the units sold before the Great Recession — many at record prices — the financial crisis caused more than half of the buyers in contract to try and back out. At the same time, the project was $50 million over budget. The project may have folded if Douglas Elliman chair and New Valley boss Howard Lorber hadn’t stepped in with $30 million to allow construction to continue.

Jackman, a two-time Tony Award winner, is starring in a revival of “The Music Man” on Broadway.

— Harrison Connery