Open Menu

Hugh Jackman buys penthouse at Jean Nouvel tower

Actor pays $21M at Cape Advisors project

New York /
Aug.August 09, 2022 07:00 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Hugh Jackman and 100 Eleventh Avenue #PHA (Getty, StreetEasy)

Hugh Jackman and 100 Eleventh Avenue #PHA (Getty, StreetEasy)

Hugh Jackman is trading neighborhoods, closing on a new Chelsea condo almost three months to the date after listing his West Village triplex.

Jackman paid just over $21.1 million for a penthouse unit at the Jean Nouvel tower at 100 Eleventh Avenue, the Wall Street Journal reported.

100 Eleventh Avenue #PHA (StreetEasy)

100 Eleventh Avenue #PHA (StreetEasy)

It’s the sixth-highest sale at the building, according to Streeteasy.

The 4,700-square-foot, four-bedroom apartment was originally listed for $25 million. The unit has 14-foot floor-to-ceiling windows and 3,700 square feet of outdoor space, including a roof terrace with separate dining and lounging areas.

100 Eleventh Avenue #PHA (StreetEasy)

100 Eleventh Avenue #PHA (StreetEasy)

The unit was listed by Douglas Elliman’s Noble Black.

The sellers were Daniel Fischel, president of consulting company Compass Lexecon and a former dean of the University of Chicago Law School and Sylvia Neil, a former associate dean of the school.

The unit closely matches the description of an apartment that topped the Manhattan luxury market when it entered contract in May.

100 Eleventh Avenue #PHA (StreetEasy)

100 Eleventh Avenue #PHA (StreetEasy)

Read more

The building, designed by 2008 Pritzker Prize-winning architect Jean Nouvel, was once one of the most highly anticipated projects in Manhattan. But the luxury development overlooking the Hudson River and Midtown Manhattan struggled through numerous issues around the time of the financial crisis.

The building was marred by delays and budgeting issues, which led residents — and even Jean Nouvel himself — to publicly criticize developers Cape Advisors.

While 70 percent of the units sold before the Great Recession — many at record prices — the financial crisis caused more than half of the buyers in contract to try and back out. At the same time, the project was $50 million over budget. The project may have folded if Douglas Elliman chair and New Valley boss Howard Lorber hadn’t stepped in with $30 million to allow construction to continue.

Jackman, a two-time Tony Award winner, is starring in a revival of “The Music Man” on Broadway.

— Harrison Connery




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    ChelseaLuxury Real EstateManhattan

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Bridgehampton, NY (Google Maps)
    Divorce lawyer sells Bridgehampton home for $45M
    Divorce lawyer sells Bridgehampton home for $45M
    A photo illustration of One John Street (left) and 79 Second Place (right) in Brooklyn (Douglas Elliman, Front Inc., Getty Images)
    Brooklyn’s top deal last week? Just $6M
    Brooklyn’s top deal last week? Just $6M
    The Chetrit Group's Joseph Chetrit and Park West Village on the Upper West Side (Getty Images, Google Maps)
    Chetrit, Stellar land $365M refi for UWS luxury apartment complex
    Chetrit, Stellar land $365M refi for UWS luxury apartment complex
    565 Broome Street, Heat Wave
    Manhattan’s luxury market records slowest week since 2020
    Manhattan’s luxury market records slowest week since 2020
    Hilton Head (Illustration by The Real Deal with Getty Images)
    The new normal: $1M price tags in Hilton Head
    The new normal: $1M price tags in Hilton Head
    Wyoming ranch with ties to Walt Disney hits market for $71M
    Wyoming ranch with ties to Walt Disney hits market for $71M
    Wyoming ranch with ties to Walt Disney hits market for $71M
    13000 and 13001 Lewin Lane (Photos via Jills Zeder Group)
    #Twinning: Identical brothers asking $54M for side-by-side mansions
    #Twinning: Identical brothers asking $54M for side-by-side mansions
    Seattle Hotel Group's Bruce McCaw and property at Hunts Point, Washington (Getty, Windermere Real Estate)
    Bruce McCaw’s Northwest estate hits the market at record-setting price
    Bruce McCaw’s Northwest estate hits the market at record-setting price
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.