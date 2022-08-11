Open Menu

As July rents notch another record, brokers eye August dip

Agents say open houses have attracted fewer prospective renters in recent weeks

New York /
Aug.August 11, 2022 07:00 AM
By Suzannah Cavanaugh
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Manhattan rents rise

(Illustration by The Real Deal with Getty Images)

Manhattan’s rental market showed no sign of a slowdown in July, as the median rent blew past records for the sixth straight month.

Seasonal demand, along with would-be buyers edged out of the purchase market by higher mortgage rates and low inventory stoked those gains.

Brokers say the first two weeks of August have shown early signs that the city’s rental frenzy may be easing. But even if demand does dip, it won’t translate into discounts anytime soon.

Last month, the median rent in New York hit $4,150, a near 30 percent jump over the July 2021 figure, according to a report by appraisal firm Miller Samuel for Douglas Elliman.

That increase, which follows months of fluctuating gains, shows that the smaller rent hikes that have hit new leases nationally have yet to grace New York.

“There’s not a definitive slowdown that is apparent,” said report author Jonathan Miller.

Read more

Rather, July’s report showed record-smashing figures in all corners of the market. In Manhattan, rents involving a concession topped $4,000 for the first time ever as luxury leases offering such discounts rose to the second-highest recorded price.

And in Brooklyn, marked-down rents hit a new price peak for the third month in a row and bidding wars were present 1 in 4 leases for the fourth consecutive month.

On the ground, Douglas Elliman’s Hal Gavzie, said from listing to leasing, the frenzied pace of the rental market in July matched what brokers and tenants have seen through most of 2022.

“It’s just extremely stressful right now with how quickly these apartments are going,” he said.

Last month, Manhattan apartments typically spent 26 days on the market, down from 50 in June as buyers scrambled for the few available units. Vacancy rates stand just above 2 percent.

Meanwhile, tenants unsure of how high prices may rise are opting for longer leases, a trend that could prolong the low inventory environment. Miller’s report found the market share of two-year leases reached its highest level since November 2020.

Still, Gavzie said he saw demand subside a bit in early August. Open houses that pulled hundreds of interested people in July have begun to draw closer to 20.

“It’s by no means crickets,” he said. “You only need one.”

Typically, the rental market peaks in August and cools through the fall, making less demand in the dog days of summer an oddity.

Gavzie floated that younger renters, those still living at home, could be deciding to sideline their apartment search in hopes prices will fall. But with inventory still tight, they likely won’t move the needle on prices.

Miller doesn’t see rents falling unless unemployment jumps. July’s jobs report showed unemployment at 3.5 percent, a 50-year low.




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Brooklyn Rental MarketDouglas Ellimanjonathan millerManhattan Rental MarketNYC Rental MarketRentRental Marketrents

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    John Giannone and Jac Credaroli (Credit: iStock)
    Two Elliman agents launch platform to provide renters, buyers and sellers up to $50K in unsecured loans
    Two Elliman agents launch platform to provide renters, buyers and sellers up to $50K in unsecured loans
    Jacob Sudhoff and Scott Durkin (Credit: Sudhoff Companies, Emily Assiran, iStock)
    Douglas Elliman is coming to Texas
    Douglas Elliman is coming to Texas
    Douglas Elliman chairman Howard Lorber (Credit: Getty Images and iStock)
    Elliman’s revenue rose 18%, after sales frenzy to avoid New York’s new transfer tax
    Elliman’s revenue rose 18%, after sales frenzy to avoid New York’s new transfer tax
    (Illustration by The Real Deal with Getty)
    Landlords backing off big rent hikes
    Landlords backing off big rent hikes
    Douglas Elliman Chairman and CEO Howard Lorber (Getty Images)
    Sell, sell, sell: Lack of listings dampens Elliman earnings
    Sell, sell, sell: Lack of listings dampens Elliman earnings
    (Illustration by The Real Deal with Getty Images)
    Hamptons rental where fire killed 2 skipped safety inspection
    Hamptons rental where fire killed 2 skipped safety inspection
    Paycheck potential: A look at real estate’s top earners
    Paycheck potential: A look at real estate’s top earners
    Paycheck potential: A look at real estate’s top earners
    Contracts, Douglas Elliman, Jonathan Miller, Miller Samuel
    Contract signings for homes plunge, yet inventory stays low
    Contract signings for homes plunge, yet inventory stays low
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.