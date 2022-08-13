Open Menu

“Honey, I bought the town:” Buyer ends up with big chunk of subdivision

Copy-paste glitch gives woman a whole neighborhood

National Weekend Edition /
Aug.August 13, 2022 01:30 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Toll Brothers' Douglas Yearly and property at Sparks, Nevada (Toll Brothers)

Toll Brothers’ Douglas Yearly and property at Sparks, Nevada (Toll Brothers)

A Nevada homebuyer who sought one lot in a new subdivision ended up with 85 for the price of one.

A title company’s copy-and-paste error gave the buyer a big chunk of the Toll Brothers residential project in Sparks, northeast of Reno, for about $595,000, the Reno Gazette Journal reported. Much of the Spanish Springs neighborhood that’s being developed by the Pennsylvania-based luxury home builder was transferred to the buyer, who was trying to buy just one home.

When she received dozens of additional lots for the suspiciously low price, including some lots whose homes had already been sold to others, the Washoe County Assessor’s Office flagged the transaction. The mistake was caused by errant highlighting by a Westminster Title worker, who copied and pasted the legal description of property from a previous Toll Brothers deal onto her deed.

“Because it was pretty clear a mistake was made, our assessment services division reached out to Westminster Title right away so they could begin working on correcting the chain of title for the 86 properties transferred in error,” Cori Burke, the county’s chief deputy assessor, told the newspaper.

The assessor’s office said it catches errors caused by incorrect legal descriptions “fairly often,” and they’re mostly due to copy-and-paste mistakes. The properties in question included two common spaces.

The difficulty of correcting the mistake will depend on how much the buyer decides to cooperate with Toll Brothers on transferring the title back to the firm. A delay could frustrate buyers of lots that were mistakenly included in the deal.

“Someone could try to make things difficult,” Burke said. “However, the title company also has the offer and acceptance for the purchase on file, so intent is pretty clear. I would think it would be a loser in court and doubt it happens often, if at all.”

The newspaper contacted a person in Sparks with the same name as the buyer, who declined to comment beyond a smiley face emoji.

— Sam Lounsberry

Read more




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    RenoResidential Real Estateweekend

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    75 Park Lane South (Plaza Construction)
    This year’s top-selling Hudson County homes
    This year’s top-selling Hudson County homes
    (Illustration by The Real Deal with Getty)
    Housing affordability hits 33-year low
    Housing affordability hits 33-year low
    Daniel Grollo and 106 Central Park South (Photo Illustration by Steven DIlakian for The Real Deal with Getty Images)
    Trump Parc condo tied to embattled Australian construction magnate hits market
    Trump Parc condo tied to embattled Australian construction magnate hits market
    Richard Gere and Ryan Murphy with 81 Lyndel Road (Redfin, Getty)
    Celeb buyer of Richard Gere’s Westchester estate revealed
    Celeb buyer of Richard Gere’s Westchester estate revealed
    REAL NY's Louis Adler, Compass' Eugene Litvak, and ROART's Ran Oron with the Milk Factory (REAL New York, Compass, ROART, Milk Factory)
    East Williamsburg’s resi market reaches new heights
    East Williamsburg’s resi market reaches new heights
    Homeward founder Tim Heyl (Homeward, Getty Images)
    Power buyer Homeward lays off 20% of staff
    Power buyer Homeward lays off 20% of staff
    Louise Blouin with 366 and 376 Gin Lane (Realtor, Getty)
    Art publisher wants $150M for Southampton estate
    Art publisher wants $150M for Southampton estate
    From left: Richard Gere, Paul Simon and Edie Brickell in front of 82 Brookwood Lane in New Canaan, Connecticut (Getty Images, William Pitt Sotheby's International Realty)
    Richard Gere revealed as discount buyer of Paul Simon’s estate
    Richard Gere revealed as discount buyer of Paul Simon’s estate
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.