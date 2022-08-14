Butterfly House in Carmel hits market at $40M

The iconic Butterfly House in Carmel-By-The-Sea is back on the market for more than twice what it sold for less than 10 years ago.

Designed by architect Frank Wynkoop, the home is hitting the market with a $40 million price tag. Venture capitalist Kevin Comolli and his wife bought the home in 2014 for $16.5 million. The Comolli family are unloading the home and relocating to Beverly Hills.

Originally built in 1951, the 3,700-square-foot waterfront home sits on a half acre. It underwent a massive renovation that took more than two years to complete, according to Wall Street Journal.

The Comollis hired architect and designer Jamie Bush to oversee the project, which wrapped in 2016.

The home includes three bedrooms, an office and a media room. There is also an interior courtyard with a kidney-shaped pool and a hot tub, as well as a privately owned beach and swimming cove with a diving spot.

It has a modern-midcentury design with teak and Sapele ceilings. The home’s great room is a sunken viewing area with walls of windows offering panoramic views of the Pacific Ocean.

If the property sells for its asking price, it will be one of the priciest home sales ever for the Carmel area. Recently, Brad Pitt paid $40 million for a nearly 50-year-old home on a bluff in the Carmel Highlands.

A few miles south, the oceanside Carmel Highlands home featured in the film “Basic Instinct” landed back on the market earlier this year. It’s asking $30 million.