Open Menu

Gainesville close to ending single-family zoning

The home to University of Florida could be first in state to do so

National Weekend Edition /
Aug.August 14, 2022 12:00 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Gainesville mayor Lauren Poe (Facebook, Getty)

Gainesville mayor Lauren Poe (Facebook, Getty)

A Florida city is on the verge of eliminating single-family zoning, hoping to create more affordable housing opportunities.

Gainesville recently moved to ditch single-family zoning, Bloomberg reported. The Gainesville City Commission narrowly voted in favor of the move, which has the support of Mayor Lauren Poe.

Once single-family zoning is eliminated, duplexes, triplexes and quadruplexes will become options on land once designated for solo homes. Advocates point towards ditching single-family zoning, sometimes referred to as exclusionary zoning, as a way to increase housing stock as affordability remains an issue nationwide.

There has been a push in some major cities to do away with single-family zoning, which critics say upholds racist housing practices believed by some to be left in the past. Minneapolis led the charge in 2018, but while other major cities have mulled similar measures, the push around the country has yet to reach a tipping point.

As the narrow vote suggests, not everyone in Gainesville is thrilled about the changes. A marathon meeting lasted seven hours as dozens of residents had their say, mostly in opposition to the policy. Among the concerns cited: gentrification, property values and quality of life, typical talking points from the NIMBY community.

One resident even said that a majority of city commission candidates would try to overturn the zoning changes if elected.

Some students at the University of Florida, however, spoke in favor of increasing zoning density to address the city’s needs. If the measure gets final approval, it would be the first in Florida to ban single-family zoning.

The Gainesville commission is required to take a second vote on the measures, although this is typically viewed as mere formality. It will also need to weigh a staff study regarding a proposed sunset provision.

Then, the policy gets kicked over to the state department of economic opportunity, which will have 30 days from the last vote to approve the measure.

Read more

— Holden Walter-Warner




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Affordable HousingGainesvillePoliticsZoning

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    All Falls Down: Kanye West’s “Star Wars”-themed affordable housing plan hits snag
    All Falls Down: Kanye West’s “Star Wars”-themed affordable housing plan hits snag
    All Falls Down: Kanye West’s “Star Wars”-themed affordable housing plan hits snag
    D&F Development Group’s Peter Florey and the development site at the northwest corner of Pulaski and Elwood Roads in East Northport (D&F Development Group, Google Maps)
    Four decades in making, East Northport project clears key hurdle
    Four decades in making, East Northport project clears key hurdle
    Mayor of New York City Eric Adams (Photo Illustration by The Real Deal with Getty Images)
    NYC turns back to hotels to grow homeless shelters
    NYC turns back to hotels to grow homeless shelters
    HPD's Adolfo Carrión Jr.  and City Planning's Dan Garodnick (Getty)
    “The system is broken”: Staffing woes stall affordable projects
    “The system is broken”: Staffing woes stall affordable projects
    Council member Keith Powers (Manhattan Community Board 5)
    Defeated by industry, criminal background check bill returns
    Defeated by industry, criminal background check bill returns
    From left: Letitia James, Donald Trump and Brett White (Photo Illustration by Steven Dilakian for The Real Deal with Getty Images)
    Cushman delivers 36K documents to AG in Trump probe
    Cushman delivers 36K documents to AG in Trump probe
    Letitia James with 18-36 Columbus Avenue (Getty, Loopnet)
    Rockland County “fraudster” banned from real estate
    Rockland County “fraudster” banned from real estate
    From left: Jeff Goldberg, CEO of Fairstead, and Will Blodgett, Founder of Tredway (Getty Images, Fairstead)
    Fairstead fires back, alleges Blodgett threatened to go “torched earth”
    Fairstead fires back, alleges Blodgett threatened to go “torched earth”
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.