Open Menu

Adam Neumann raises $350M from a16Z for multifamily venture

Flow secured funds from VC giant ahead of launch next year

National /
Aug.August 15, 2022 10:14 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
From left: Adam Neumann and Marc Andreessen (Getty Images)

From left: Adam Neumann and Marc Andreessen (Getty Images)

Adam Neumann is back in the real estate game with a new venture and a heavyweight backer.

The WeWork founder is set to launch Flow, a multifamily market venture, next year. The company has the backing of prominent venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz, which has invested about $350 million into the company, the New York Times reported.

The investment from Marc Andreessen’s firm is the largest the company has ever cut for a funding round. Flow is valued at more than $1 billion, despite not yet officially launching.

Andreessen will be a board member of the venture upon its launch. In a blog post detailing the decision to invest, the investor lamented on tight inventory and wrote of a desire to disrupt the rental real estate market.

The announcement comes after the Atlantic reported Andreessen contacted local officials to oppose a proposed mutlifamily development in Atherton, a Bay Area suburb that encompasses the country’s most expensive zip code. The Times identified a slew of major tech and venture capital players opposed to the plan, which would contribute to the area’s compliance with state housing requirements.

For Neumann’s first post-WeWork venture, “the successes and lessons are plenty,” Andreessen wrote.

The first inkling of Neumann’s latest venture emerged earlier this year, when it the Wall Street Journal reported entities linked to Neumann purchased majority stakes in more than 4,000 apartments across the country. The holdings were valued at more than $1 billion and were located largely in Sun Belt markets, such as Atlanta and Nashville.

Read more

While details of Flow’s business plan are not public, Neumann plans to make a large personal investment in the startup through cash and real estate assets. The company will create a branded product with consistent community features and service across the portfolio.

Neumann stepped back from public life for some time after the implosion at WeWork, which forced him out of the company he co-founded. The company was once valued at $47 billion, but drama at the co-working giant resulted in a shelved IPO held until November, when it reported a loss of $802 million; its current market cap is just over $4 billion.

Neumann’s ouster from WeWork provided possible capital for next ventures. His exit package included a $245 million stock award, granted early in 2021. He also received $200 million in cash and had a $432 million loan refinanced.

— Holden Walter-Warner




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Adam NeumannCommercial Real EstateMarc AndreessenMultifamily Market

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Clockwise from top left: 162 West 13th Street, 325 Avenue Y in Brooklyn, 1281 Viele Avenue in the Bronx (Credit: Google Maps)
    Here’s what the $10M-$30M NYC investment sales market looked like last week
    Here’s what the $10M-$30M NYC investment sales market looked like last week
    Real Capital Analytics data showed that New York’s multifamily market had a very slow July. (Credit: iStock)
    New NYC rent law “beginning to shut down investment”
    New NYC rent law “beginning to shut down investment”
    Numbers were down across the board (Credit: iStock)
    New York’s multifamily market had its slowest first half of the year since 2011
    New York’s multifamily market had its slowest first half of the year since 2011
    427 Broadway and Robert Frey (HGetty, THCNYC)
    Former Vegas club owner bringing cannabis museum to SoHo
    Former Vegas club owner bringing cannabis museum to SoHo
    Mayor of New York City Eric Adams (Photo Illustration by The Real Deal with Getty Images)
    NYC turns back to hotels to grow homeless shelters
    NYC turns back to hotels to grow homeless shelters
    Leonard Stern with Wyndham Garden Hotel Newark Airport (Getty, Hotels Combined)
    Hartz buys Newark Airport hotel for $34M, plans demolition
    Hartz buys Newark Airport hotel for $34M, plans demolition
    Brookfield Property Partners CEO Brian Kingston and 660 Fifth Avenue (Brookfield Properties, Getty Images)
    Major asset manager moves to 660 Fifth Avenue
    Major asset manager moves to 660 Fifth Avenue
    Cushman's Gary Gabriel and Adam Spies with one of the Long Island Industrial Assets (Cushman, Sherwood Equities, Getty Images)
    Silverman grabs Sherwood industrial portfolio for $76M
    Silverman grabs Sherwood industrial portfolio for $76M
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.