Compass suffered losses of $101.1 million in the second quarter, the residential brokerage said Monday, noting that it will embark on a “significant cost reduction program” as it grapples with a slower housing market.

The brokerage reported losses of $289 million for the first half of the year, according to an earnings release put out Monday. It expects losses of between $150 million and $225 million for the full calendar year, with full-year revenues projected at between $6.15 billion and $6.45 billion.

“Given the challenges the real estate market has faced so far this year and the likelihood that this difficult environment will continue for the foreseeable future, we are announcing a significant cost reduction program,” Compass CEO and co-founder Robert Reffkin said in the release.

Compass had $430.5 million in cash and cash equivalents at the end of the quarter, down from $618.3 million at the end of last year.