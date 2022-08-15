Open Menu

One Brooklyn Bridge Park condos top Brooklyn luxury market

Units asking $4M claimed top contracts in low-dollar week

New York /
Aug.August 15, 2022 04:15 PM
By Harrison Connery
One Brooklyn Bridge Park units 427/8 and 1115 (StreetEasy, Google maps)

One Brooklyn Bridge Park swept the borough’s luxury market last week, with condos at the Brooklyn Heights building accounting for the two priciest properties to enter contract.

A combined unit, 427/428, went into contract with an asking price of $4.4 million, according to Compass’ weekly report of homes asking $2 million or more. The units span 2,350 square feet and have four bedrooms and three full bathrooms.

The apartment at 360 Furman Street has a custom chef’s kitchen and large windows with city and harbor views.

The second most expensive property to enter contract was Unit 1115 in the same building, with an asking price of $4.2 million. It’s slightly larger than the combined unit, spanning 2,360 square feet, with four bedrooms and three full bathrooms.

Read more

Amenities at the building include a gym, a yoga studio, a nine-seat screening room and a music room. One Brooklyn Bridge Park, which once had Brooklyn’s most expensive condo listing, last topped the borough’s luxury market in November.

Though $4.4 million is a low figure to top the luxury market, condo deals are coming back after a slow July dominated by luxury townhouse sales.

Of the 22 contracts signed last week — up from 20 the week prior — 17 were condos and five were townhouses. The combined asking prices of the homes was $59.4 million and the average price per square foot was $1,576. The average home spent 117 days on the market and received a 1 percent discount, the fifth week in a row the typical luxury home was discounted.




