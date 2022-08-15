It seems like a townhouse, but it’s not.

Beyond the technicality, a quadruplex condo in the West Village unequivocally topped last week’s luxury contracts in Manhattan.

Unit 1 at 95 Charles Street listed in mid-July asking nearly $14 million, according to a weekly report by Olshan Realty on contracts $4 million and above. The condo spans over 6,000 square feet over four floors, including six bedrooms and four bathrooms.

The unit also counts two powder rooms and two fireplaces. A dramatic great room with 16-foot ceilings opens into a nearly 1,300-square-foot garden with an outdoor kitchen.

The building itself is 38 feet wide with five units. The seller paid $8.5 million for the unit in 2008.

The second priciest home to enter contract is 4/5A at 895 Park Avenue, which was listed in June and asked $12 million. The 12-room co-op duplex has seven bedrooms, seven and a half bathrooms and four fireplaces. The apartment overlooks Park Avenue and 79th Street.

Owned by the same family for over 50 years, the unit is a prime candidate for a renovation.

Overall, there were 15 contracts signed between Aug 8 and 14. Out of the 15 contracts signed, 10 were for condos, three were co-ops and two were for townhouses.

Manhattan notched 28 luxury contracts signed in the last two weeks, comparable to the first two weeks in August of 2018. The 10-year average of luxury contracts signed in the first two weeks of August is 37, or 15.5 contracts per week.

Even so, the first week of August was a slow one. The 13 properties were last asking a combined $95.24 million, the lowest total tracked by the report since October 2020.

Last week’s total asking price sales volume rebounded, reaching $103 million. The median asking price was $5.95 million, and the units spent an average of 681 days on the market, with an average discount of 3 percent.