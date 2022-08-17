Efforts to close the gap between supply and demand in the housing market are being laid to waste by inflationary pressures.

Residential housing starts dropped 9.6 percent in July from the revised estimated total of June, according to figures released Tuesday by the Commerce Department. Housing starts were also 8.1 percent below the total for July 2021.

The seasonally adjusted rate for privately owned housing starts last month was around 1.5 million. Single-family housing starts hit a rate of 916,000, down 10.1 percent from June’s revised figure.

Homes in the pipeline are also falling, though less sharply. Building permits for privately owned housing units were down 1.3 percent from June, but up 1.1 percent year-over-year. Authorizations for single-family permits dropped 4.3 percent from June.

Building completions rose from the previous month, perhaps due to the increase in housing starts that hit the market a few months ago. Privately owned housing completions last month were at a seasonally adjusted rate of 1.42 million, a 1.1 percent increase from June and 3.5 percent year-over-year.

The decline in housing starts comes months after residential construction seemed to be gaining momentum. In February, privately owned housing starts were up 6.8 percent from January — including 5.7 percent in the single-family realm — and 22.3 percent year-over-year.

But inflation has soared since then and mortgage rates have jumped as well, a result of the Federal Reserve’s effort to tame inflation by hiking rates. As a result of the mortgage rate rise, demand has dropped to its lowest levels since the turn of the century, dampening the picture for buyers and builders alike.

Optimism among builders has been diminishing for months. In July, the National Association of Home Builders/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index suffered its second-largest drop ever, a response to a cooling housing market and continued supply constraints and volatile costs.

In August, confidence dropped for the eighth straight month and fell below 50 points, considered a break-even mark for the index, which tracks homebuilder confidence regarding current and future single-family home sales and traffic of potential buyers.

— Holden Walter-Warner