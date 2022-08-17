Open Menu

Housing starts collapse under inflation, high rates

Commerce Department figures show 10% drop from June

New York /
Aug.August 17, 2022 01:45 PM
By Holden Walter-Warner
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Collapse, Housing

(Getty)

Efforts to close the gap between supply and demand in the housing market are being laid to waste by inflationary pressures.

Residential housing starts dropped 9.6 percent in July from the revised estimated total of June, according to figures released Tuesday by the Commerce Department. Housing starts were also 8.1 percent below the total for July 2021.

The seasonally adjusted rate for privately owned housing starts last month was around 1.5 million. Single-family housing starts hit a rate of 916,000, down 10.1 percent from June’s revised figure.

Homes in the pipeline are also falling, though less sharply. Building permits for privately owned housing units were down 1.3 percent from June, but up 1.1 percent year-over-year. Authorizations for single-family permits dropped 4.3 percent from June.

Building completions rose from the previous month, perhaps due to the increase in housing starts that hit the market a few months ago. Privately owned housing completions last month were at a seasonally adjusted rate of 1.42 million, a 1.1 percent increase from June and 3.5 percent year-over-year.

The decline in housing starts comes months after residential construction seemed to be gaining momentum. In February, privately owned housing starts were up 6.8 percent from January — including 5.7 percent in the single-family realm — and 22.3 percent year-over-year.

Read more

But inflation has soared since then and mortgage rates have jumped as well, a result of the Federal Reserve’s effort to tame inflation by hiking rates. As a result of the mortgage rate rise, demand has dropped to its lowest levels since the turn of the century, dampening the picture for buyers and builders alike.

Optimism among builders has been diminishing for months. In July, the National Association of Home Builders/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index suffered its second-largest drop ever, a response to a cooling housing market and continued supply constraints and volatile costs.

In August, confidence dropped for the eighth straight month and fell below 50 points, considered a break-even mark for the index, which tracks homebuilder confidence regarding current and future single-family home sales and traffic of potential buyers.

Holden Walter-Warner




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    ConstructionHousing MarketResidential Real Estate

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Blend Labs ceo Nima Ghamsari (Illustration by Kevin Cifuentes for The Real Deal with Getty Images, Blend)
    Digital mortgage firm Blend loses $478M, sheds more of workforce
    Digital mortgage firm Blend loses $478M, sheds more of workforce
    (Illustration by Kevin Rebong for The Real Deal with Getty)
    Mortgage demand drops to turn-of-the-century levels
    Mortgage demand drops to turn-of-the-century levels
    From left: Lee Mintz, Eugene Litvak, Phillip Salem and Compass CEO Robert Reffkin (Compass, Lee Mintz, Getty)
    Compass agents defend company against taunts of “financial negligence”
    Compass agents defend company against taunts of “financial negligence”
    Wells Fargo CEO Charles Scharf (Getty Images)
    Wells Fargo backing off mortgage market
    Wells Fargo backing off mortgage market
    Arlington Village at 3100-3124 Atlantic Avenue in East New York, Brooklyn (Google Maps, Getty)
    Developing in downtrodden areas gets dicey
    Developing in downtrodden areas gets dicey
    One Brooklyn Bridge Park units 427/8 and 1115 (StreetEasy, Google maps)
    One Brooklyn Bridge Park condos top Brooklyn luxury market
    One Brooklyn Bridge Park condos top Brooklyn luxury market
    The Ritz-Carlton New York NoMad (The Ritz-Carlton New York, Illustration by Priyanka Modi for The Real Deal with Getty)
    How the Ritz-Carlton NoMad avoids violating short-term rental ban
    How the Ritz-Carlton NoMad avoids violating short-term rental ban
    95 Charles Street (Illustration by Kevin Cifuentes for The Real Deal with Getty, Streeteasy)
    Manhattan luxe sees 28 contracts signed in first half of August
    Manhattan luxe sees 28 contracts signed in first half of August
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.