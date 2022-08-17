Open Menu

Related eyeing sale of Equinox Hotel

Firm taps adviser to discuss prospects for 212-key Hudson Yards property

New York /
Aug.August 17, 2022 09:55 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Related Companies founder Stephen Ross and 33 Hudson Yards (Getty Images, LoopNet)

Related Companies founder Stephen Ross and 33 Hudson Yards (Getty Images, LoopNet)

Related Companies is ready to cut bait with the Equinox Hotel, only three years after opening.

Stephen Ross’ firm has started work with an adviser to solicit interest for the property at 33 Hudson Yards, people with knowledge told Bloomberg. The 212-key property, which includes office and retail space, opened in 2019.

The hotel is geared toward the health-conscious consumer, with mattresses made up of natural materials and minibar options consisting of vitamins and supplements, eschewing M&Ms and KitKat bars.

Equinox is expected to stay on as property manager and work to expand the hospitality brand across the country. The Hudson Yards hotel is the only open location, but Equinox chair Harvey Spevak has floated Houston, Chicago and Los Angeles for potential future locations.

In Miami Beach, Ross put forth a plan to build a two-tower development at the site of the historic Deauville Beach Resort, which would include a 175-room Equinox hotel and 150 luxury condos; Related owns a stake in Equinox.

Equinox has been trying to put out a number of fires stemming from its gyms’ rent payments — or lack thereof — during the pandemic. In March, real estate investment firm Savanna sued Equinox for $5.3 million in unpaid rent at three New York City locations.

Read more

Equinox has faced lawsuits at several other spots in the city since the onset of the pandemic.

Related’s marketing of the Equinox Hotel comes as it plans to launch a rental brand that would ostensibly compete for a similar cliente. The developer is opening The Set at 455 10th Avenue in Hudson Yards this fall.

The 270-unit rental building will have fully-furnished units meant to attract business executives. The luxury units are expected to be more affordable than an upscale hotel, even if residents only stay there for a few nights a week.

— Holden Walter-Warner




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Commercial Real EstateHotel MarketHotelsHudson YardsRelated Companies

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    (Image by Wolfgang & Hite via Dezeen)
    Hudson Yards megadevelopment inspires a new line of sex toys
    Hudson Yards megadevelopment inspires a new line of sex toys
    Related's Jamar Adams and Steve Ross with 14-06 Gateway Boulevard (Credit: Getty Images and Google Maps)
    Related is the latest developer to target the Rockaways
    Related is the latest developer to target the Rockaways
    Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Hudson Yards (Credit: Getty Images and Wikipedia)
    Facebook close to finalizing Hudson Yards office deal: report
    Facebook close to finalizing Hudson Yards office deal: report
    From left: Jay Suites' Juda Srour and 104 West 40th Street; Convene's Phoenix Porcelli and 101 Park Avenue (LoopNet, LinkedIn/Phoenix Porcelli, 101Park.com)
    Back-to-meetings spurs demand for flex space
    Back-to-meetings spurs demand for flex space
    RJBlock Properties' Rodney "RJ Block" Jackson and 2714-2718 Frederick Douglass Boulevard (RJBlock Properties, Apartments.com, Getty Images)
    I-sales roundup: RJ Block buys Harlem mixed-use portfolio
    I-sales roundup: RJ Block buys Harlem mixed-use portfolio
    From left: Colony Hills’ Glenn Hanson and Rosewood’s Jonathan Brody with The Royce at Trumbull (Getty, Royce at Trumbull, LinkedIn, Rosewood)
    Investors sell Trumbull apartments for $101M, 23% markup from last year
    Investors sell Trumbull apartments for $101M, 23% markup from last year
    Street Partnership's Dan Biederman with Herald Square
    “We’re not alarmed:” Herald Square retail in reverse
    “We’re not alarmed:” Herald Square retail in reverse
    Mayor Eric Adams and 700 Eighth Avenue (Google Maps, LoopNet)
    Midtown’s Row hotel to house up to 600 migrant families
    Midtown’s Row hotel to house up to 600 migrant families
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.