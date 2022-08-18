Open Menu

Dolls Kill rises in NYC with Soho flagship

Fashion retailer takes 10K sf at Javeri Capital’s 33 Howard Street

New York /
Aug.August 18, 2022 02:30 PM
By Sasha Jones
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink

33 Howard Street, Dolls Kill’s Bobby Farahi (Loopnet, Getty, Sequoia)

Dolls Kill is coming to life in New York City.

The fashion brand, which draws inspiration from party culture, opened a flagship location at 33 Howard Street in Soho. The store, located between Broadway and Crosby Street, includes 10,000 square feet of retail space across three full floors.

The 4,900-square-foot loft building at 33 Howard Street was acquired in tandem with neighboring 35 Howard Street by Javeri Capital in an off-market transaction from a long-term owner who was facing extended vacancy during the pandemic, according to the buyer’s website.

The location is the brand’s second brick-and-mortar store. The company said its East Coast debut is the beginning of a broader international retail expansion.

Dolls Kill also said that while immersive in-person experiences — including casting calls, pop ups and festivals — have always been a part of the brand, some aspects were put on the back burner during the pandemic, forcing the brand to focus on e-commerce.

Brick-and-mortar is a part of the brand’s “post-pandemic revival,” the company said.

“After navigating a pandemic alongside us, our customers are ready to return to ‘real life,’” founder and CEO Bobby Farahi said in a statement. “We believe there’s significant pent-up demand for in-person touchpoints with the brand.”

Read more

Dolls Kill’s first store is located in Los Angeles, at 415 North Fairfax Avenue. Like its West Coast counterpart, the New York location will feature an exterior with an interactive art installation.

The store’s selection will be a curated mix of styles representing the subcultures Dolls Kill serves, as well as the cult favorites it carries. The selection will be rotated seasonally.

Retail has been on a path to recovery since the pandemic. The New York metro area’s average retail asking rent in March was 2.9 percent higher than a year earlier, according to Marcus & Millichap. That number, $57.96 per square foot, was projected to hit $58.45 per square foot by the end of the year, the best mark since 2019. The vacancy rate dropped to 3.9 percent in March.

Soho recorded the city’s highest retail leasing velocity last year with over 202,000 square feet leased across 42 transactions.




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Commercial Real EstateRetailSoho retail

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    GFP Real Estate chairman Jeffrey Gural and 675 Sixth Avenue (Photo Illustration by Steven Dilakian for The Real Deal with Getty Images and GFP Real Estate)
    Craft retailer Michaels inks renewal with GFP in Chelsea
    Craft retailer Michaels inks renewal with GFP in Chelsea
    Sydell Group's Andrew Zobler and rendering of proposed dorm for Bard College students (LinkedIn, Sydell Group)
    Sydell launches Brooklyn hotel with dorms for grad students
    Sydell launches Brooklyn hotel with dorms for grad students
    9/11 Tribute Museum co-founder Jennifer Adams-Webb and 92 Greenwich Street (Getty Images, 9/11 Tribute Museum)
    Lower Manhattan’s 9/11 Tribute Museum shuts doors
    Lower Manhattan’s 9/11 Tribute Museum shuts doors
    Ares CEO Michael Arougheti (Getty)
    Ares pays $139M for NJ industrial complex, won’t reveal address
    Ares pays $139M for NJ industrial complex, won’t reveal address
    Pastor Gregory Fryer and the Immanuel Lutheran Church at 120 and 122 East 88th Street (Getty Images, Immanuel NYC, Jim.henderson, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons)
    Thou Shalt Not Sell: Lutheran group sues to stop church’s deals
    Thou Shalt Not Sell: Lutheran group sues to stop church’s deals
    From left: Jay Suites' Juda Srour and 104 West 40th Street; Convene's Phoenix Porcelli and 101 Park Avenue (LoopNet, LinkedIn/Phoenix Porcelli, 101Park.com)
    Back-to-meetings spurs demand for flex space
    Back-to-meetings spurs demand for flex space
    Related Companies founder Stephen Ross and 33 Hudson Yards (Getty Images, LoopNet)
    Related eyeing sale of Equinox Hotel
    Related eyeing sale of Equinox Hotel
    RJBlock Properties' Rodney "RJ Block" Jackson and 2714-2718 Frederick Douglass Boulevard (RJBlock Properties, Apartments.com, Getty Images)
    I-sales roundup: RJ Block buys Harlem mixed-use portfolio
    I-sales roundup: RJ Block buys Harlem mixed-use portfolio
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.