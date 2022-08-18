Open Menu

Life sciences market notches record despite cooling velocity

Average sales price psf hit new high: Newmark

New York /
Aug.August 18, 2022 03:30 PM
By Holden Walter-Warner
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Newmark's Elizabeth Berthelette and 45-18 Court Square (Newmark, Perkins + Will)

Newmark’s Elizabeth Berthelette and 45-18 Court Square (Newmark, Perkins + Will)

The bunsen burner under life sciences real estate has kept some parts of the market’s hot streak rolling along.

The average sales price per square foot of life sciences assets in the United States hit a record high of $564 per square foot in the first half of the year, according to a mid-year report from Newmark. The report included 14 hubs across the country.

Despite the record, overall sales in the sector cooled in the first half as the industry dealt with the same economic headwinds roiling the rest of the real estate world. Investment activity fell 33.6 percent year-over-year, only hitting $7.7 billion in 2022’s first half. Venture capital funding, meanwhile, fell 18.5 percent to $20.8 billion.

Despite those two negative barometers, Newmark research director Elizabeth Berthelette expressed confidence the gains made in life sciences during the pandemic are here to stay.

“Although we’re starting to see market conditions soften, the fundamentals are still very strong in most key life science markets,” Berthelette told the Commercial Observer.

Read more

A number of notable leases were signed in the sector during the first half of the year. The Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in May signed a lease for 23,000 square feet at Taconic Partners and Silverstein Properties’ Hudson Research Center in Manhattan.

In April, lab robot builder Opentrons nearly doubled its space at 45-18 Court Square in Long Island City, Queens. The firm occupies close to 94,000 square feet at the property.

New York City is coming off a banner period in the life sciences department, as tenants in the sector leased a record 433,000 square feet last year, according to CBRE. It was nearly triple the volume of leasing in the sector in 2020.

The city’s vacancy rate in the market is up to 28 percent, according to Newmark, but asking rents are still growing. After boasting asking rents between $65 and $110 per square foot towards the end of 2020, the city’s asking rents are up to $85 to $130 per square foot.

Still, the city is not one of the market leaders in the life sciences sector, despite a push to increase investments. The top markets are Boston, San Francisco, San Diego and Raleigh/Durham, which combine for more than 93 million square feet across the four regions.




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Commercial Real Estatelife scienceNewmark

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Edison Properties' Jon Dario and 620 12th Avenue (Edison Properties, Google Maps)
    Verizon leases 144K sf from Edison Properties in Hell’s Kitchen
    Verizon leases 144K sf from Edison Properties in Hell’s Kitchen
    33 Howard Street, Dolls Kill's Bobby Farahi (Loopnet, Getty, Sequoia)
    Dolls Kill rises in NYC with Soho flagship
    Dolls Kill rises in NYC with Soho flagship
    GFP Real Estate chairman Jeffrey Gural and 675 Sixth Avenue (Photo Illustration by Steven Dilakian for The Real Deal with Getty Images and GFP Real Estate)
    Craft retailer Michaels inks renewal with GFP in Chelsea
    Craft retailer Michaels inks renewal with GFP in Chelsea
    Sydell Group's Andrew Zobler and rendering of proposed dorm for Bard College students (LinkedIn, Sydell Group)
    Sydell launches Brooklyn hotel with dorms for grad students
    Sydell launches Brooklyn hotel with dorms for grad students
    9/11 Tribute Museum co-founder Jennifer Adams-Webb and 92 Greenwich Street (Getty Images, 9/11 Tribute Museum)
    Lower Manhattan’s 9/11 Tribute Museum shuts doors
    Lower Manhattan’s 9/11 Tribute Museum shuts doors
    Ares CEO Michael Arougheti (Getty)
    Ares pays $139M for NJ industrial complex, won’t reveal address
    Ares pays $139M for NJ industrial complex, won’t reveal address
    Pastor Gregory Fryer and the Immanuel Lutheran Church at 120 and 122 East 88th Street (Getty Images, Immanuel NYC, Jim.henderson, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons)
    Thou Shalt Not Sell: Lutheran group sues to stop church’s deals
    Thou Shalt Not Sell: Lutheran group sues to stop church’s deals
    From left: Jay Suites' Juda Srour and 104 West 40th Street; Convene's Phoenix Porcelli and 101 Park Avenue (LoopNet, LinkedIn/Phoenix Porcelli, 101Park.com)
    Back-to-meetings spurs demand for flex space
    Back-to-meetings spurs demand for flex space
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.