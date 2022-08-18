Open Menu

Watch: Breaking down the Compass state of play

TRD analyzes the brokerage’s financial situation, and what it could mean for agents

New York /
Aug.August 18, 2022 09:30 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink

Things could get tricky for the nation’s largest residential real estate brokerage. But Robert Reffkin’s message this week was clear: “Compass will not run out of cash.”

The CEO, whose firm’s agent count exploded in recent years as it gobbled up market share in some of the nation’s most competitive cities, was unusually dramatic in a company-wide email that followed Monday’s ominous earnings report.

The report revealed mounting losses and slashed revenue forecasts. An unsteady economy and rising mortgage rates are putting the housing market through the wringer, and brokerages and mortgage lenders have already made layoffs, though it isn’t yet clear how bad things will get.

In the video above, The Real Deal’s Hiten Samtani breaks down what’s happening with Compass, which lost money even when the housing market was booming last year, and explains why the shaky summer is having such an effect on the brokerage. Most importantly: What could Compass’ financial troubles mean for its agents?

“Never in my time at Compass have we seen such a big downturn in such a short period of time,” Reffkin said on the firm’s earnings call.

That could mean significant shifts for both new and longer-tenured brokers. And while Compass isn’t the only firm that’s likely to struggle in a down market, it marks a change of tune as the company shifts from constant growth to flat revenues and flat transactions.

Watch the video for more.

Reprints & Permissions
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
compassearningsRobert ReffkinVideo

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
What will proptech look like in 2019 and beyond?
What will proptech look like in 2019 and beyond?
What will proptech look like in 2019 and beyond?
Compass' Robert Reffkin (Illustration by Kevin Cifuentes for The Real Deal with Getty Images)
More Compass layoffs to come by October
More Compass layoffs to come by October
From left: Lee Mintz, Eugene Litvak, Phillip Salem and Compass CEO Robert Reffkin (Compass, Lee Mintz, Getty)
Compass agents defend company against taunts of “financial negligence”
Compass agents defend company against taunts of “financial negligence”
Compass CEO Robert Reffkin (Getty)
Compass loses $101M; will no longer offer equity to new agents
Compass loses $101M; will no longer offer equity to new agents
Ruschmeyer’s Hotel (Facebook, Getty)
Montauk hotspot quietly for sale after losing liquor license
Montauk hotspot quietly for sale after losing liquor license
Barry Sternlicht, Starwood Property Trust, recession, earnings
“We’re in the eye of the hurricane”: Sternlicht eyes growth in economic turmoil
“We’re in the eye of the hurricane”: Sternlicht eyes growth in economic turmoil
Photo illustration of Carlyle's David Rubenstein and Jason Hart (Illustration by Kevin Rebong for The Real Deal)
Watch: Uncovering Carlyle’s Brooklyn buying spree
Watch: Uncovering Carlyle’s Brooklyn buying spree
Watch: behind the wild and crazy housing market
Watch: What’s behind the wild and crazy housing market?
Watch: What’s behind the wild and crazy housing market?
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.