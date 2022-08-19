Open Menu

Knotel’s Amol Sarva now wants to extend your life

Life Extension Ventures debuts as $100M fund for longevity projects

National /
Aug.August 19, 2022 02:00 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Knotel's Amol Sarva, PhD (Getty Images, Amolsarva, CC BY-SA 4.0 - via Wikimedia Commons)

Knotel’s Amol Sarva, PhD (Getty Images, Amolsarva, CC BY-SA 4.0 – via Wikimedia Commons)

Not to be outdone by the return of his former rival, Amol Sarva is resurfacing with a million-dollar venture of his own.

Sarva, who became known in the real estate world as the co-founder of Knotel, is one of the founders behind Life Extension Ventures, TechCrunch reported. Life Extension Ventures is a $100 million fund with plans to back companies focusing on the science of “longevity for people and [the] planet.”

The fund is focused on finding projects in people, animals, agriculture, food, energy and transportation. AI, direct-to-consumer, web3, infrastructure-as-a-service, platforms and marketplaces are also on the table.

Sarva studied cognitive science at Stanford and Columbia universities. He also made previous angel investments in DNA databank Galatea Bio, computerized cell morphology company DeepCell and API platform Particle Health.

Life Extension Ventures, based in New York, is co-founded by Pixable and CoverWallet founder Inaki Berenguer.

Read more

Sarva’s flex-office provider once rivaled WeWork, but was ultimately done in by the pandemic. Even before nationwide lockdowns, leasing was dropping and vacancies were rising, diminishing the prospects for a company valued at $1.6 billion in August 2019.

Knotel filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy last year and set a transaction in motion to be sold to Newmark Group. On his way out the door, Sarva took shots at his company’s new overlords, accusing the brokerage of using the bankruptcy process to take over and damaging company relationships.

“The process made clear to me that I would not choose to be part of the new owners’ way of moving forward,” Sarva wrote in a letter. “Only to confirm that judgment, they have literally hired a group of Adam Neuman[n]–era WeWork bros to lead the company forward.”

That parting shot at the WeWork co-founder makes the timing of Sarva’s publicity push for Life Extension Ventures even more interesting. Venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz announced earlier this week it was investing $350 million in Flow, Neumann’s multifamily market venture.

Flow is valued at more than $1 billion, despite not officially launching yet.

— Holden Walter-Warner




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Amol SarvaCommercial Real EstateKnotel

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Mayor of New York City Eric Adams (Photo Illustration by Steven Dilakian for The Real Deal with Getty Images)
    Eric Adams shreds dining sheds as city weighs permanent program
    Eric Adams shreds dining sheds as city weighs permanent program
    Pacific Oak’s Keith Hall and Savanna’s Christoper Schlank with 110 William Street
    Pacific Oak Capital, Savanna default on 110 William Street
    Pacific Oak Capital, Savanna default on 110 William Street
    Edison Properties' Jon Dario and 620 12th Avenue (Edison Properties, Google Maps)
    Verizon leases 144K sf from Edison Properties in Hell’s Kitchen
    Verizon leases 144K sf from Edison Properties in Hell’s Kitchen
    Newmark's Elizabeth Berthelette and 45-18 Court Square (Newmark, Perkins + Will)
    Life sciences market notches record despite cooling velocity
    Life sciences market notches record despite cooling velocity
    33 Howard Street, Dolls Kill's Bobby Farahi (Loopnet, Getty, Sequoia)
    Dolls Kill rises in NYC with Soho flagship
    Dolls Kill rises in NYC with Soho flagship
    GFP Real Estate chairman Jeffrey Gural and 675 Sixth Avenue (Photo Illustration by Steven Dilakian for The Real Deal with Getty Images and GFP Real Estate)
    Craft retailer Michaels inks renewal with GFP in Chelsea
    Craft retailer Michaels inks renewal with GFP in Chelsea
    Sydell Group's Andrew Zobler and rendering of proposed dorm for Bard College students (LinkedIn, Sydell Group)
    Sydell launches Brooklyn hotel with dorms for grad students
    Sydell launches Brooklyn hotel with dorms for grad students
    9/11 Tribute Museum co-founder Jennifer Adams-Webb and 92 Greenwich Street (Getty Images, 9/11 Tribute Museum)
    Lower Manhattan’s 9/11 Tribute Museum shuts doors
    Lower Manhattan’s 9/11 Tribute Museum shuts doors
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.