Open Menu

Exotic cuisine is bringing employees back to the office

Bahn mi replacing bagels as go-to in the break room

National Weekend Edition /
Aug.August 21, 2022 03:00 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
(Illustration by The Real Deal with Getty)

(Illustration by The Real Deal with Getty)

If you’re reading this story at your work desk, perhaps you’re shoveling a shredded pork burrito bowl in your mouth, courtesy of your employer.

Upscale free lunches are the latest perk being offered by companies to lure workers back to the office, the Wall Street Journal reported. While bagels and pizza were office staples for years, employers have gotten more creative as a means of incentivizing employees.

Workers interviewed by the publication expressed their interest in heading into the office on days where an intriguing meal was being served up. The more popular lunches included bahn mi sandwiches, shredded pork burrito bowls, toasted flatbreads and buffalo chicken wraps.

Ali Sabeti, chief executive of corporate catering firm Zerocater, noted that clients in advertising, warehousing and financial services were among those pulling out all of the stops on the lunch perk train.

More than half of businesses surveyed by the Society for Human Resource Management provided free snacks and beverages to employees as of February. In 2019, fewer than a third reportedly did.

Some employers were disappointed that other ideas didn’t bring workers back into the office, such as random drawing of Amazon gift cards and requiring in-person meetings. Ultimately, food proved to be the strongest motivator.

Employers need all the help they can get. It took until June of this year for office occupancy to push past 40 percent in New York City since the onset of the pandemic, according to the Kastle Back to Work Barometer. But that level of engagement didn’t last. The most recent figure fell to 38 percent, according to The City.

Read more

— Holden Walter-Warner




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Commercial Real EstateOffice Leasingoffice market

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Knotel's Amol Sarva, PhD (Getty Images, Amolsarva, CC BY-SA 4.0 - via Wikimedia Commons)
    Knotel’s Amol Sarva now wants to extend your life
    Knotel’s Amol Sarva now wants to extend your life
    Mayor of New York City Eric Adams (Photo Illustration by Steven Dilakian for The Real Deal with Getty Images)
    Eric Adams shreds dining sheds as city weighs permanent program
    Eric Adams shreds dining sheds as city weighs permanent program
    Pacific Oak’s Keith Hall and Savanna’s Christoper Schlank with 110 William Street
    Pacific Oak Capital, Savanna default on 110 William Street
    Pacific Oak Capital, Savanna default on 110 William Street
    Edison Properties' Jon Dario and 620 12th Avenue (Edison Properties, Google Maps)
    Verizon leases 144K sf from Edison Properties in Hell’s Kitchen
    Verizon leases 144K sf from Edison Properties in Hell’s Kitchen
    Newmark's Elizabeth Berthelette and 45-18 Court Square (Newmark, Perkins + Will)
    Life sciences market notches record despite cooling velocity
    Life sciences market notches record despite cooling velocity
    33 Howard Street, Dolls Kill's Bobby Farahi (Loopnet, Getty, Sequoia)
    Dolls Kill rises in NYC with Soho flagship
    Dolls Kill rises in NYC with Soho flagship
    GFP Real Estate chairman Jeffrey Gural and 675 Sixth Avenue (Photo Illustration by Steven Dilakian for The Real Deal with Getty Images and GFP Real Estate)
    Craft retailer Michaels inks renewal with GFP in Chelsea
    Craft retailer Michaels inks renewal with GFP in Chelsea
    Sydell Group's Andrew Zobler and rendering of proposed dorm for Bard College students (LinkedIn, Sydell Group)
    Sydell launches Brooklyn hotel with dorms for Bard students
    Sydell launches Brooklyn hotel with dorms for Bard students
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.