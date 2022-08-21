Open Menu

Head west: America’s wealthy want ranches

Brokerages have closed billions of ranch deals since the pandemic

National Weekend Edition /
Aug.August 21, 2022 12:00 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
John Malone (Illustration by The Real Deal with Getty)

John Malone (Illustration by The Real Deal with Getty)

America’s wealthiest are heading west.

Sprawling acres and a rustic lifestyle are beckoning billionaires to states like Montana and Wyoming, where buyers are shelling out north of $70 million in a ranch market with short supply and high demand, the Washington Post reported.

Partly as a consequence, the nation’s 100 largest landowners now control 42.2 million acres, according to the Land Report, led by timber tycoon Archie Aldis “Red” Emmerson, the founder of Sierra Pacific Industries. His family owns 2.3 million acres in California, Oregon, and Washington.

Also in the top five are cable billionaires John Malone, at 2.2 million acres, and Ted Turner, who owns 2 million, the newspaper reported, citing Land Report data.

Jim Taylor, the director of ranch brokerage Hall and Hall, counts Turner among his clientele, and Taylor’s firm closed $1 billion in sales in 2020 and more than double that last year. Hall and Hall is based in Montana, and has offices in states including Colorado, Kansas, Texas and Idaho.

National brokerages such as Douglas Elliman have also raced to get their boots in the mud as it became apparent that the pandemic had sent demand surging among wealthy buyers. Buyers have gobbled up inventory and pushed prices even higher.

The ranch market isn’t limited to the mountainous West. A 3,600-acre cattle ranch in Maui hit the market earlier this summer, asking $75 million. Known as Hana Ranch, it’s adjacent to 100 acres owned by Oprah Winfrey.

– Kate Hinsche

Reprints & Permissions
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
Luxury Real EstateMontanaRanchesWyoming

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
Apis Cor's Anna Cheniuntai (Apis Cor, Getty Images)
Montana approves use of 3D printing to build walls
Montana approves use of 3D printing to build walls
One Brooklyn Bridge Park units 427/8 and 1115 (StreetEasy, Google maps)
One Brooklyn Bridge Park condos top Brooklyn luxury market
One Brooklyn Bridge Park condos top Brooklyn luxury market
The Ritz-Carlton New York NoMad (The Ritz-Carlton New York, Illustration by Priyanka Modi for The Real Deal with Getty)
How the Ritz-Carlton NoMad avoids violating short-term rental ban
How the Ritz-Carlton NoMad avoids violating short-term rental ban
95 Charles Street (Illustration by Kevin Cifuentes for The Real Deal with Getty, Streeteasy)
Manhattan luxe sees 28 contracts signed in first half of August
Manhattan luxe sees 28 contracts signed in first half of August
The iconic Butterfly House in Carmel (Zillow)
Butterfly House in Carmel hits market at $40M
Butterfly House in Carmel hits market at $40M
75 Park Lane South (Plaza Construction)
This year’s top-selling Hudson County homes
This year’s top-selling Hudson County homes
Daniel Grollo and 106 Central Park South (Photo Illustration by Steven DIlakian for The Real Deal with Getty Images)
Trump Parc condo tied to embattled Australian construction magnate hits market
Trump Parc condo tied to embattled Australian construction magnate hits market
42 Further Lane, East Hampton (Out East)
Luxury brokerage Hedgerow faces its toughest challenge
Luxury brokerage Hedgerow faces its toughest challenge
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.