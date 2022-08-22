Did you miss us? Well, have no fear — The Real Deal’s hit podcast “Deconstruct” is coming back for a second season of breaking down the most important concepts and trends in real estate.

After a 40-episode first season, “Deconstruct” is back next week with bigger guests and bolder ideas. We’re also testing out a slightly longer format, with more time for interviews with the leaders reshaping the industry.

You’ll also hear from TRD’s award-winning journalists, who break down their biggest scoops, investigations and deep-dive features into topics like why why investors are pouring money into student housing, how interest rates are cooling the multifamily and industrial markets or the unattainable dream that is owning a home in the Hamptons.

In this season’s first few episodes, we’re looking at everything from studio development, cannabis stores as an asset class and how residential brokerages are struggling with huge stock dips.

Next week, hosts Isabella Farr and Suzannah Cavanaugh will kick off the second season of “Deconstruct” by interviewing Bess Freedman, CEO of Brown Harris Stevens, who will dig into the latest in New York City’s luxury market.

After an insane year for high-end real estate in New York City, things have finally begun to slow. Tune in to hear Freedman discuss the factors behind the shift, and how her firm will adapt.

Tune in Monday, Aug. 29, for the full interview, and every Monday after that for new episodes on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Audible or wherever you get your podcasts.