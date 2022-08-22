Every night, subscribers to The Real Deal’s Daily Dirt newsletter get not only clever commentary and a round-up of news and arcana but also something for their data addictions: the top commercial and home sales to hit city records that day, plus the most expensive new residential listing.

Without further ado, here were the top performers for the week of Aug. 15 to 19:

Residential

The priciest residential closings recorded each day last week:

Aug. 15: $43.9 million for a sponsor condo unit at 217 West 57th Street in Midtown

Aug. 16: $17.3 million for a co-op at 115 Central Park West on the Upper West Side

Aug. 17: $20.4 million for a sponsor condo unit at 108 Leonard Street in Tribeca

Aug. 18: $27 million for a condo at 520 Park Avenue in Lenox Hill

Aug. 19: $22.3 million for a townhouse at 32 West 76th Street on the Upper West Side

The priciest new home listing for each day last week:

Aug. 15: A townhouse at 465 Saint John’s Place in Crown Heights asking $3.5 million. Platt New York has the listing.

Aug. 16: A condo at 641 Fifth Avenue in Midtown asking $17 million. Compass has the listing.

Aug. 17: A condo at 360 Furman Street in Brooklyn Heights asking $8.5 million. Compass has the listing

Aug. 18: A co-op at 115 Central Park West on the Upper West Side asking $8.3 million. Serhant has the listing.

Aug. 19: A townhouse at 6 Hancock Place in Harlem asking $9 million. Douglas Elliman has the listing.

Commercial

The most expensive commercial closing each day last week:

Aug. 15: $11.8 million for a retail building at 228 West 52nd Street in Midtown.

Aug. 16: $3.4 million for an apartment building at 108-53 Roosevelt Avenue in Corona, Queens.

Aug. 17: $31.6 million for a school at 625 Bolton Avenue in Soundview, the Bronx

Aug. 18: $9.5 million for an office condo at 91-14 175th Street in Jamaica, Queens

Aug. 19: $13 million for a retail condo at 63 Downing Street in the West Village

