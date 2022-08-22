Open Menu

Priciest sales and listings for each day last week

Our scan of ACRIS and StreetEasy for the top resi, commercial deals of Aug. 15-19

New York /
Aug.August 22, 2022 07:00 AM
By Erik Engquist | Research By Greg Dool
641 Fifth Avenue in Midtown, 217 West 57th Street in Midtown and 625 Bolton Avenue in Soundview, the Bronx (Wikipedia, Google Maps, Getty)

Every night, subscribers to The Real Deal’s Daily Dirt newsletter get not only clever commentary and a round-up of news and arcana but also something for their data addictions: the top commercial and home sales to hit city records that day, plus the most expensive new residential listing.

For those who miss their data fix, we reprise it below, with links to document its provenance. On occasion, real estate agents will complain that their deal should have been listed but wasn’t. Two words of advice: Blame ACRIS.

If the sale doesn’t appear in that city database, it doesn’t appear here. For home listings, we are pulling from StreetEasy. (Yes, we know that Zillow’s dominant city listings service now has a challenger.)

Without further ado, here were the top performers for the week of Aug. 15 to 19:

Residential

The priciest residential closings recorded each day last week:

Aug. 15: $43.9 million for a sponsor condo unit at 217 West 57th Street in Midtown
Aug. 16: $17.3 million for a co-op at 115 Central Park West on the Upper West Side
Aug. 17: $20.4 million for a sponsor condo unit at 108 Leonard Street in Tribeca
Aug. 18: $27 million for a condo at 520 Park Avenue in Lenox Hill
Aug. 19: $22.3 million for a townhouse at 32 West 76th Street on the Upper West Side

The priciest new home listing for each day last week:

Aug. 15: A townhouse at 465 Saint John’s Place in Crown Heights asking $3.5 million. Platt New York has the listing.
Aug. 16: A condo at 641 Fifth Avenue in Midtown asking $17 million. Compass has the listing.
Aug. 17: A condo at 360 Furman Street in Brooklyn Heights asking $8.5 million. Compass has the listing
Aug. 18: A co-op at 115 Central Park West on the Upper West Side asking $8.3 million. Serhant has the listing.
Aug. 19: A townhouse at 6 Hancock Place in Harlem asking $9 million. Douglas Elliman has the listing.

Commercial

The most expensive commercial closing each day last week:

Aug. 15: $11.8 million for a retail building at 228 West 52nd Street in Midtown.
Aug. 16: $3.4 million for an apartment building at 108-53 Roosevelt Avenue in Corona, Queens.
Aug. 17: $31.6 million for a school at 625 Bolton Avenue in Soundview, the Bronx
Aug. 18: $9.5 million for an office condo at 91-14 175th Street in Jamaica, Queens
Aug. 19: $13 million for a retail condo at 63 Downing Street in the West Village

