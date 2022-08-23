After two years at Brown Harris Stevens, Chris Poore is making his way back to Sotheby’s International Realty.

Prior to his stint at BHS, Poore spent six years at Sotheby’s, where he sold real estate to celebrities like designer Marc Jacobs and “The Daily Show” host Trevor Noah.

Poore has notched over $500 million in sales volume since 2014. He was ranked as BHS’ seventh top agent in New York City in 2021, the same year he closed more than $101 million in sales volume.

A Tennessee native, Poore has lived in New York City since 2000. The agent said he was “excited to be coming home,” citing the marketing resources and “global reach of the network” as a draw for his return to Sotheby’s.

Poore has sold extensively along the Fifth and Park Avenue corridors as well as the downtown market.

Poore moved to BHS two years ago, with a track record of celebrity trades.

In 2019, he was the listing broker for Jacobs, who put his West Village townhouse on the market for just under $16 million before it sold for $10.5 million nearly a year later. In 2017, Poore sold a $10 million penthouse at Stella Tower to Noah. Poore also had the listing for pop artist James Rosenquist’s townhouse at 162 Chambers Street, which sold for $11.8 million in 2018.

Poore has sold units at Walker Tower, 520 Park Avenue and multiple off-market townhouses, including 36 West 11th Street in the West Village, which sold for $11 million.

The Real Deal’s ranking of Manhattan’s top brokerages shows Brown Harris Stevens outpaced Sotheby’s by nearly double its closed sales volume, hitting $3.4 billion across 1,993 deals. Poore’s former brokerage ranked fourth among New York City brokerages, while Smaller-in-size Sotheby’s ranked fifth for closed sales with $1.62 billion across 572 deals.

Despite being side-by-side in sales rankings, BHS came in fourth with 1,012 active salespeople in New York City, while Sotheby’s ranked 10th with 358 active salespeople.