Open Menu

Top BHS agent jumps back to Sotheby’s

Chris Poore hit No. 7 in 2021 before concluding 2-year stint

New York /
Aug.August 23, 2022 12:02 PM
By Sasha Jones
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Chris Poore (Sotheby’s International Realty)

Chris Poore (Sotheby’s International Realty)

After two years at Brown Harris Stevens, Chris Poore is making his way back to Sotheby’s International Realty.

Prior to his stint at BHS, Poore spent six years at Sotheby’s, where he sold real estate to celebrities like designer Marc Jacobs and “The Daily Show” host Trevor Noah.

Poore has notched over $500 million in sales volume since 2014. He was ranked as BHS’ seventh top agent in New York City in 2021, the same year he closed more than $101 million in sales volume.

A Tennessee native, Poore has lived in New York City since 2000. The agent said he was “excited to be coming home,” citing the marketing resources and “global reach of the network” as a draw for his return to Sotheby’s.

Poore has sold extensively along the Fifth and Park Avenue corridors as well as the downtown market.

Read more

Poore moved to BHS two years ago, with a track record of celebrity trades.

In 2019, he was the listing broker for Jacobs, who put his West Village townhouse on the market for just under $16 million before it sold for $10.5 million nearly a year later. In 2017, Poore sold a $10 million penthouse at Stella Tower to Noah. Poore also had the listing for pop artist James Rosenquist’s townhouse at 162 Chambers Street, which sold for $11.8 million in 2018.

Poore has sold units at Walker Tower, 520 Park Avenue and multiple off-market townhouses, including 36 West 11th Street in the West Village, which sold for $11 million.

The Real Deal’s ranking of Manhattan’s top brokerages shows Brown Harris Stevens outpaced Sotheby’s by nearly double its closed sales volume, hitting $3.4 billion across 1,993 deals. Poore’s former brokerage ranked fourth among New York City brokerages, while Smaller-in-size Sotheby’s ranked fifth for closed sales with $1.62 billion across 572 deals.

Despite being side-by-side in sales rankings, BHS came in fourth with 1,012 active salespeople in New York City, while Sotheby’s ranked 10th with 358 active salespeople.




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Brown Harris StevensNYC BrokersResidential Real EstateSotheby's International Realty

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Rachel Glazer (Credit: BHS)
    BHS’ top Downtown agent jumps to Compass
    BHS’ top Downtown agent jumps to Compass
    BHS’ chief of tech, communications out amid internal shakeup
    BHS’ chief of tech, communications out amid internal shakeup
    BHS’ chief of tech, communications out amid internal shakeup
    Bess Freedman and Robert Reffkin (Credit: Studio Scrivo)
    “Unequivocally not selling:” BHS accuses rival of stoking sale rumors
    “Unequivocally not selling:” BHS accuses rival of stoking sale rumors
    Donald Trump with 21 Vista Drive (Getty Images, Brown Harris Stevens)
    Trump’s former Greenwich mansion up for grabs
    Trump’s former Greenwich mansion up for grabs
    Compass' Kristen Ankerbrandt and Robert Reffkin (LinkedIn, Getty Images)
    Compass revises market share after NAR changes its math
    Compass revises market share after NAR changes its math
    72 Berry Street and 356 President Street (Google Maps, Getty)
    Brooklyn luxury market stuck in August slump
    Brooklyn luxury market stuck in August slump
    100 Eleventh Avenue (Google Maps, Getty Images)
    Heatstroke: Manhattan luxury market struggles to sign contracts
    Heatstroke: Manhattan luxury market struggles to sign contracts
    Doma CEO Max Simkoff (Getty Images, YouTube/Berkeley Haas, Doma)
    Title insurer Doma lays off 250
    Title insurer Doma lays off 250
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.