Open Menu

Gaia scores Williamsburg rental for $80M

Firm counting on pricing power; seller was Hope Street Capital

New York /
Aug.August 24, 2022 04:00 PM
By Orion Jones
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Gaia Real Estate's Danny Fishman with 55 Hope Street

Gaia Real Estate’s Danny Fishman with 55 Hope Street (Luxury Rentals Manhattan, Getty)

You might say the deal penciled out.

Gaia Real Estate made its largest bet yet on New York City’s rental market, scooping up a converted pencil factory with 117 rental units in Williamsburg.

The fully occupied, six-story building at 55 Hope Street fetched $80 million, according to people familiar with the deal. The seller was Hope Street Capital, which bought the building in 2010 for $17 million, borrowed $38 million and converted it from industrial to residential.

Gaia purchased the building in an off-market deal brokered by Yoav Oelsner and Glenn Tolchin of Upland Property Advisors. The building offers loft-style units with views of Brooklyn and Manhattan from its rooftop terrace. Gaia plans to add a co-working space for tenant use.

Unlike past deals in which Gaia has targeted distressed properties, the Williamsburg play is a bet on New York’s rental market staying strong. At 55 Hope Street, leases signed during an era of Covid-inspired rent concessions are set to turn over.

“We continue to see strong value in submarkets like Williamsburg,” said Gaia CEO Danny Fishman, “where the live-work-play environment is most appealing to the typical post-pandemic young professional.”

Read more

A studio unit at 55 Hope Street of just 460 square feet was leased this month after listing for $3,500, and a 790-square-foot unit listed at $5,000 also rented, according to StreetEasy. Actual prices renters pay are not public.

Fishman also sees upside in the building’s retail space because “work-from-home trends have encouraged consumers to abandon traditional midtown shopping districts for local boutiques and restaurants,” he said.

Gaia, having sold its Sun Belt investments after the pandemic supercharged regional real estate markets, sees a less frenzied atmosphere in New York. The company said Hope Street is its eighth acquisition in the past 12 months.

Prior purchases include $34.8 million for 56 rental units on the Lower East Side and $50 million one year ago for a distressed East Village property.




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    BrooklynCommercial Real Estategaia real estateMultifamily MarketNYC Rental MarketWilliamsburg

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Clockwise from top left: 162 West 13th Street, 325 Avenue Y in Brooklyn, 1281 Viele Avenue in the Bronx (Credit: Google Maps)
    Here’s what the $10M-$30M NYC investment sales market looked like last week
    Here’s what the $10M-$30M NYC investment sales market looked like last week
    Real Capital Analytics data showed that New York’s multifamily market had a very slow July. (Credit: iStock)
    New NYC rent law “beginning to shut down investment”
    New NYC rent law “beginning to shut down investment”
    Nestio's Caren Maio (Credit: Emily Assiran)
    “Like TurboTax”: Nestio launches online leasing
    “Like TurboTax”: Nestio launches online leasing
    Lyft's Logan Green with 441 Ninth Avenue (Getty Images, Google Maps)
    Lyft is lightening its office load by nearly half
    Lyft is lightening its office load by nearly half
    Larry Silverstein and 3 World Trade Center (Getty Images, 3WTC)
    Law firm nabs 180K sf at Silverstein’s 3 World Trade
    Law firm nabs 180K sf at Silverstein’s 3 World Trade
    A photo illustration of 21 East 115th Street (Google Maps, Getty Images)
    City sues to tear down languishing Harlem building
    City sues to tear down languishing Harlem building
    From left: Columbia Property Trust CEO Nelson Mills and Oxford Properties Group executive Adam Frazier (Getty Images, Columbia Property Trust)
    Oxford exec to lead Columbia Property Trust
    Oxford exec to lead Columbia Property Trust
    625 Bolton Avenue in the Bronx and Turner Impact Capital Principal Bari Cooper Sherman (Turner Impact, Google Maps, Getty)
    Turner Capital sells Bronx charter school in quiet week of i-sales
    Turner Capital sells Bronx charter school in quiet week of i-sales
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.