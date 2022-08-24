Open Menu

Turner Capital sells Bronx charter school in quiet week of i-sales

Four Manhattan deals of $10M to $40M also hit city records last week

New York /
Aug.August 24, 2022 08:45 AM
By Pat Ralph
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
625 Bolton Avenue in the Bronx and Turner Impact Capital Principal Bari Cooper Sherman (Turner Impact, Google Maps, Getty)

625 Bolton Avenue in the Bronx and Turner Impact Capital Principal Bari Cooper Sherman (Turner Impact, Google Maps, Getty)

The slow pace of mid-market investment sales continued last week, as only five transactions for commercial properties between $10 million and $40 million hit city records.

Four were in Manhattan and one was in the Bronx, where a K-8 charter school traded hands. Below is more information on each of the transactions, ranked by dollar amount.

1. An entity connected to California-based Turner Impact Capital sold Grand Concourse Academy Charter School at 625 Bolton Avenue in Grand Concourse, the Bronx, for $31.6 million to an entity tied to NJ Community Capital. The school was built in 2018 after Turner bought the property for $3.5 million the year before. The three-floor building spans 50,000 square feet.

2. Entities tied to SMA Equities sold a trio of mixed-use buildings at 186 Bleecker Street in Greenwich Village for $14.5 million to an entity connected to Targo Capital Partners. Built in 1910, the buildings consist of 10 units across 9,300 square feet. The portfolio last sold for $5 million in 2003.

Read more

3. An entity connected to Bridge Investment Group sold a commercial condo unit at 63 Downing Street in Greenwich Village for $13 million to an entity tied to Rivers Holdings. The unit is one of two commercial condos in the nine-floor, 50,000-square-foot building.

4. Gallagher’s Stud, based in upstate New York, sold the Theater District building that houses Gallagher’s Steakhouse at 228 West 52nd Street for $11.8 million to restaurateur Dean Poll’s Poll Group, which already owns the steakhouse. Built in 1920, the property consists of five floors across 22,000 square feet.

5. An entity connected to Fairstead bought a mixed-use building at 725 Sixth Avenue in Chelsea for $10.8 million from 725 6th Ave. Management LLC. Simon Abeckaser signed for the seller. Built in 1920, the four-floor building houses seven units across 6,300 square feet. It last sold for an undisclosed amount in 1998.




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    BronxCommercial Real EstateInvestment SalesManhattanManhattan Sales

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Clockwise from top left: 162 West 13th Street, 325 Avenue Y in Brooklyn, 1281 Viele Avenue in the Bronx (Credit: Google Maps)
    Here’s what the $10M-$30M NYC investment sales market looked like last week
    Here’s what the $10M-$30M NYC investment sales market looked like last week
    Former president Ronald Reagan (Getty Images)
    Tax code change led to today’s office glut
    Tax code change led to today’s office glut
    Brookfield Properties' Brian Kingston with Two Manhattan West (Brookfield Properties, Getty)
    KPMG consolidating to 450K sf at Two Manhattan West
    KPMG consolidating to 450K sf at Two Manhattan West
    A photo illustration of Joel Schreiber (right) and 146 West 57th Street (Getty Images, Google Maps)
    Joel Schreiber’s Billionaires’ Row apartment faces tax foreclosure
    Joel Schreiber’s Billionaires’ Row apartment faces tax foreclosure
    Intel's Pat Gelsinger and Brookfield's Scott Peak (Intel, Brookfield Asset Management, Getty Images)
    Brookfield inks $30B Intel partnership for chip factory expansion
    Brookfield inks $30B Intel partnership for chip factory expansion
    Meadow Partners' Jeffrey Kaplan and 305 East 11th Street/310 East 12th Street (Meadow Partners, Getty, Google Maps)
    Meadow Partners buys two East Village rental buildings
    Meadow Partners buys two East Village rental buildings
    Columbia Property Trust CEO Nelson Mills and 229 West 43rd Street (Columbia Property Trust, VTS Marketplace, Getty Images)
    BuzzFeed drops half of office footprint in Times Square move
    BuzzFeed drops half of office footprint in Times Square move
    From left: Pacific Oak co-founders Keith Hall and Peter McMillan (Pacific Oak, Getty Images)
    With interest rates up, LA firm raises $95M on Israeli bond market
    With interest rates up, LA firm raises $95M on Israeli bond market
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.