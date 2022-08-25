Open Menu

For rent law cheaters, the ultimate punishment: Endless stabilization

Landlord calls itself victim of contractors, but AG finds abuse was obvious

New York /
Aug.August 25, 2022 08:00 AM
By Suzannah Cavanaugh
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Attorney General Letitia James (Illustration by Kevin Rebong for The Real Deal)

Attorney General Letitia James (Illustration by Kevin Rebong for The Real Deal)

A landlord busted in a scheme to yank hundreds of apartments out of rent stabilization claims it was really a victim of it.

Attorney General Letitia James didn’t buy the excuse, though, and said Wednesday that she has extracted a $4 million settlement from the building owners — 29 limited liability companies tied to Manhattan-based Sentinel Real Estate Corporation.

The facts of the case didn’t help Sentinel’s cause.

The LLCs had hired management firms that doctored up the cost of renovations just high enough to start charging market-rate rents, according to James’ office. The property managers accepted kickbacks from the contractors in exchange for hiring them.

Sentinel was not named in the attorney general’s case and its LLCs insist they had no knowledge of the scam.

A spokesperson for the owners told Crain’s they were “victims of this kickback scheme,” adding that once James raised the allegations, the landlords did an internal review and “promptly severed ties” with the management companies.

But privy to the kickbacks or not, the landlords benefited from it, James’ investigation found.

Read more

Legal documents show that for over a decade before the rent law was changed in 2019, Newcastle Realty Services and Highcastle Management, two property managers hired by the LLCs, faked or inflated the cost of repairs on individual apartments.

Under the old law, the cost of expensive improvements could be passed on to tenants through rent increases. And if a unit’s rent surpassed a certain threshold, the apartment could be taken out of stabilization.

Gaming the law was fairly simple and many landlords did it legally for years, but in this case the owners got caught in part because they reported exactly the expenses necessary to bring each unit out of rent control. Some apartments received identical improvements, but the costs claimed varied by tens of thousands of dollars, according to James.

On top of that, the property managers pocketed over $1 million in kickbacks from the contractors — and buried the payments in bills for the work.

Deregulating a unit can mean thousands of dollars more rent each month for landlords. But the owners in the settlement now face a punishment worthy of Greek myth. As part of the deal, they must reset rents to legal rates, refund tenants the difference, and once again offer stabilized leases.

The cheaper rents figure to be in place for a while. The 2019 rent law ended so-called luxury decontrol, so units can no longer exit regulation by virtue of their rents exceeding a certain threshold.




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    attorney generalCommercial Real EstateLetitia JamesRent RegulationsRent stabilization

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Blackstone CEO Steven Schwartzman and Stuyvesant Town (Credit: Getty Images)
    After authorities vowed review of Stuy Town deal, Blackstone changes course on vacancies
    After authorities vowed review of Stuy Town deal, Blackstone changes course on vacancies
    Real Capital Analytics data showed that New York’s multifamily market had a very slow July. (Credit: iStock)
    New NYC rent law “beginning to shut down investment”
    New NYC rent law “beginning to shut down investment”
    Some landlords say they plan to close the door to vacant apartments and wait for the laws to change (Credit: iStock)
    Creative ways NYC landlords are getting around the new rent rules
    Creative ways NYC landlords are getting around the new rent rules
    Lyft's Logan Green with 441 Ninth Avenue (Getty Images, Google Maps)
    Lyft is lightening its office load by nearly half
    Lyft is lightening its office load by nearly half
    Gaia Real Estate's Danny Fishman with 55 Hope Street
    Gaia scores Williamsburg rental for $80M
    Gaia scores Williamsburg rental for $80M
    Larry Silverstein and 3 World Trade Center (Getty Images, 3WTC)
    Law firm nabs 180K sf at Silverstein’s 3 World Trade
    Law firm nabs 180K sf at Silverstein’s 3 World Trade
    A photo illustration of 21 East 115th Street (Google Maps, Getty Images)
    City sues to tear down languishing Harlem building
    City sues to tear down languishing Harlem building
    From left: Columbia Property Trust CEO Nelson Mills and Oxford Properties Group executive Adam Frazier (Getty Images, Columbia Property Trust)
    Oxford exec to lead Columbia Property Trust
    Oxford exec to lead Columbia Property Trust
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.