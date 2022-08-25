Open Menu

NYC leads US apartment deliveries, which are forecast to hit 50-year high

About 420K rentals expected this year amid demand squeeze: RentCafe

National /
Aug.August 25, 2022 12:15 PM
By Holden Walter-Warner
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
(Getty)

(Getty)

Markets across the United States are set for a boost in apartment construction, which can’t come soon enough with demand and rents surging.

Apartment deliveries are approaching a 50-year high nationwide, according to a report by RentCafe. The report, which leans on data from Yardi Matrix’s algorithm and centers on certificates of occupancy being issued, projects 420,000 apartment units will be delivered this year.

The figure is down 3,000 from last year, but marks the second projection above 400,000 units in 50 years.

While apartment construction is on the rise, the industry remains slowed by factors that arose in the wake of the pandemic.

“The construction industry is finally returning to pre-pandemic levels of activity but is still being hampered by three familiar challenges: labor shortages; material costs and availability; and supply chain issues,” said Yardi Matrix’s Doug Ressler.

Dallas-Fort Worth has been No. 1 in apartment deliveries in each of the last four years, but it is ceding the title to New York City. The Big Apple is estimated to have 28,000 units delivered this year, a 50 percent increase from last year. (The Bronx and Staten Island, where few units are built, were not counted toward the projection.)

Read more

That’s a welcome development for the city, but does little more than make a dent. A study from AKRF at the beginning of the year identified a need for 560,000 units by 2030, including 227,000 units immediately.

Dallas ranks second in expected deliveries this year (23,000), down 10 percent from last year. It is followed by Miami (19,000), Austin (18,000) and Houston (17,000). Other notable metros in the top 20 of anticipated deliveries include Los Angeles in 10th place (11,000), Chicago in 16th (8,500) and San Francisco in 18th (7,400).

Half of the top 20 metros are experiencing a five-year peak in estimated apartment deliveries, including New York, Miami and Houston.

In terms of apartments actually completed in the first half of the year, Texas remains tops. Houston finished first with more than 4,700 units and Austin followed with 4,200. Miami ranked fourth with nearly 3,000 units, while Los Angeles, Queens and Chicago all had at least 2,100 units delivered.

The mid-year report from RentCafe does need to be taken with a grain of salt. A similar report released last year estimated 334,000 apartments would be delivered by the end of the year, but the total ended up higher by nearly 90,000 units.




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    ConstructionDevelopmentMultifamily MarketRentCafé

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Clockwise from top left: 162 West 13th Street, 325 Avenue Y in Brooklyn, 1281 Viele Avenue in the Bronx (Credit: Google Maps)
    Here’s what the $10M-$30M NYC investment sales market looked like last week
    Here’s what the $10M-$30M NYC investment sales market looked like last week
    Real Capital Analytics data showed that New York’s multifamily market had a very slow July. (Credit: iStock)
    New NYC rent law “beginning to shut down investment”
    New NYC rent law “beginning to shut down investment”
    Numbers were down across the board (Credit: iStock)
    New York’s multifamily market had its slowest first half of the year since 2011
    New York’s multifamily market had its slowest first half of the year since 2011
    Gaia Real Estate's Danny Fishman with 55 Hope Street
    Gaia scores Williamsburg rental for $80M
    Gaia scores Williamsburg rental for $80M
    Intel's Pat Gelsinger and Brookfield's Scott Peak (Intel, Brookfield Asset Management, Getty Images)
    Brookfield inks $30B Intel partnership for chip factory expansion
    Brookfield inks $30B Intel partnership for chip factory expansion
    Meadow Partners' Jeffrey Kaplan and 305 East 11th Street/310 East 12th Street (Meadow Partners, Getty, Google Maps)
    Meadow Partners buys two East Village rental buildings
    Meadow Partners buys two East Village rental buildings
    Hudson Companies' David Kramer with 806 9th Avenue (Hudson Companies, City of New York)
    Hudson’s affordable project in Hell’s Kitchen earns approval
    Hudson’s affordable project in Hell’s Kitchen earns approval
    Apis Cor's Anna Cheniuntai (Apis Cor, Getty Images)
    Montana approves use of 3D printing to build walls
    Montana approves use of 3D printing to build walls
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.