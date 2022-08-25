Open Menu

Pension funds break up with office buildings

One of sector’s most active investors pulling back

National /
Aug.August 25, 2022 01:15 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Oxford Properties' Michael Turner (LinkedIn, Illustration by The Real Deal with Getty)

Oxford Properties’ Michael Turner (LinkedIn, Illustration by The Real Deal with Getty)

The marriage between office buildings and pension funds has grown stale in recent years, and the two parties are moving on.

Pension funds are ditching their office assets as the market continues to decline from pandemic-induced stresses and the rise of remote work, the Wall Street Journal reported. The retirement funds are instead turning their attention to residential and industrial plays.

Private real estate funds held 34 percent of their investments in offices three years ago, according to an index from the National Council of Real Estate Investment Fiduciaries. That number is down to 23 percent and retail holdings also dropped seven percentage points in the same period.

Oxford Properties, the real estate arm of the Ontario Municipal Employees Retirement System, is one of the companies reducing its office holdings. President Michael Turner suggested the office share of its portfolio, which was 44 percent only six years ago, could drop from 25 percent to 20 percent in the next decade.

One example of Oxford’s shift made headlines, as 550 Washington Street in Manhattan sold to Google in September for $2.1 billion. The purchase marked the biggest sale of an office building since the pandemic, not only in New York City, but in the entire United States.

Read more

The industrial and residential sectors emerged as winners in the wake of the pandemic, and the funds seem to have taken notice. Industrial properties account for 31 percent of their investments, up from 18 percent in 2019. Infrastructure assets, including airports, are also making small gains.

Office vacancies became a national concern as the pandemic emptied major business districts, but the Wall Street Journal previously reported analysts and investors trace the origin of the glut of space back to a Ronald Reagan era tax change. There likely isn’t good news on the horizon, however, as rising interest rates are threatening property values and the office index from the stock market has plummeted in recent months amid fears of a recession.

— Holden Walter-Warner




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Commercial Real Estateoffice marketPrivate Equity

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    (Photo Illustration by The Real Deal with Getty Images)
    Retail is back: Empty space now below pre-Covid levels
    Retail is back: Empty space now below pre-Covid levels
    Attorney General Letitia James (Illustration by Kevin Rebong for The Real Deal)
    For rent law cheaters, the ultimate punishment: Endless stabilization
    For rent law cheaters, the ultimate punishment: Endless stabilization
    Lyft's Logan Green with 441 Ninth Avenue (Getty Images, Google Maps)
    Lyft is lightening its office load by nearly half
    Lyft is lightening its office load by nearly half
    Gaia Real Estate's Danny Fishman with 55 Hope Street
    Gaia scores Williamsburg rental for $80M
    Gaia scores Williamsburg rental for $80M
    Larry Silverstein and 3 World Trade Center (Getty Images, 3WTC)
    Law firm nabs 180K sf at Silverstein’s 3 World Trade
    Law firm nabs 180K sf at Silverstein’s 3 World Trade
    A photo illustration of 21 East 115th Street (Google Maps, Getty Images)
    City sues to tear down languishing Harlem building
    City sues to tear down languishing Harlem building
    From left: Columbia Property Trust CEO Nelson Mills and Oxford Properties Group executive Adam Frazier (Getty Images, Columbia Property Trust)
    Oxford exec to lead Columbia Property Trust
    Oxford exec to lead Columbia Property Trust
    625 Bolton Avenue in the Bronx and Turner Impact Capital Principal Bari Cooper Sherman (Turner Impact, Google Maps, Getty)
    Turner Capital sells Bronx charter school in quiet week of i-sales
    Turner Capital sells Bronx charter school in quiet week of i-sales
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.