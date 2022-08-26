Open Menu

Domain, Vorea secure $140M construction loan for Gowanus apartments

The frequent collaborators are teaming up on another major development in the neighborhood

New York /
Aug.August 26, 2022 03:51 PM
By Joe Lovinger
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Domain Companies' Matt Schwartz, Vorea Group's Peter Papamichael and rendering of 540 DeGraw Street (Getty, Domain Companies, Vorea Group)

Domain Companies’ Matt Schwartz, Vorea Group’s Peter Papamichael and rendering of 540 DeGraw Street (Getty, Domain Companies, Vorea Group)

Gowanus has it going on.

Domain Companies has closed on a $142 million construction loan for its 270-unit development in Gowanus, the firm announced Friday. The project at 540 DeGraw Street already secured the coveted 421-a tax abatement. Now Domain has the capital to get building.

The $230 million project is a collaboration between Domain and Vorea Group, the development firms headed by cousins Chris and Peter Papamichael. Goldman Sachs’ Urban Investment Group, a $1 billion community development fund, is a limited partner investor.

The developers will preserve 25 percent of the project’s units for below-market-rate renters, as required by the city’s Mandatory Inclusionary Housing program. It will include the standard suite of luxury amenities, from a dog run to a clubhouse, following the model of other Domain and Vorea collaborations. They also plan 18,000 square feet of ground-floor commercial space, and expect to wrap construction in 2025.

The loan, courtesy of U.S. Bank, was arranged by JLL Real Estate Capital. Handel Architects designed the project.

Domain and Vorea both have experience building for the outer boroughs. Just a month ago, the firms closed financing on another development in Gowanus, a 360-unit project at 404 and 420 Carroll Street. In all, Domain says this is its fourth mixed-use project it has launched construction on in the past 18 months. Its portfolio includes some 1,600 apartments, many in up-and-coming neighborhoods like Mott Haven and Hunter’s Point.

Read more

Vorea was one of the city’s most active developers on TRD’s annual ranking, filing plans for 1.3 million square feet of new projects outside Manhattan last year.




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    ConstructionDevelopmentDomain CompaniesGowanusReal Estate LoansVorea Group

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Cleveland Avenue fields in Freeport, LI and New York AG Letitia James (Google Maps, Getty)
    AG jumps into Freeport ballfield fray
    AG jumps into Freeport ballfield fray
    (Getty)
    NYC leads US apartment deliveries, which are forecast to hit 50-year high
    NYC leads US apartment deliveries, which are forecast to hit 50-year high
    Intel's Pat Gelsinger and Brookfield's Scott Peak (Intel, Brookfield Asset Management, Getty Images)
    Brookfield inks $30B Intel partnership for chip factory expansion
    Brookfield inks $30B Intel partnership for chip factory expansion
    Hudson Companies' David Kramer with 806 9th Avenue (Hudson Companies, City of New York)
    Hudson’s affordable project in Hell’s Kitchen earns approval
    Hudson’s affordable project in Hell’s Kitchen earns approval
    Apis Cor's Anna Cheniuntai (Apis Cor, Getty Images)
    Montana approves use of 3D printing to build walls
    Montana approves use of 3D printing to build walls
    Top Rock’s Uri Mermelstein and Joseph Yushuvayev with Forest Hills Jewish Center (LinkedIn, Google Maps, Getty)
    Top Rock to buy huge Queens synagogue for teardown
    Top Rock to buy huge Queens synagogue for teardown
    Kathy Hochul and Lou Coletti (Getty, BTEA)
    Construction group fights higher fines for worker deaths
    Construction group fights higher fines for worker deaths
    Group for the East End president Bob DeLuca and a plan of the Wainscott Commercial Center (Group for the East End, Stop Wainscott Commercial Center, Getty)
    Developer’s Hamptons industrial project faces new obstacle
    Developer’s Hamptons industrial project faces new obstacle
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.