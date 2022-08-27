A piece of history hit the market in East Hampton for $7 million.

Brothers Cleon and Carter Dodge listed the 11-acre farm that’s been in their family for more than a century, the Wall Street Journal reported. The property at 803 and 807 Springs Fireplace Road in the hamlet of Springs, includes a six-bedroom, two-bathroom farmhouse, a barn and a studio.

Jenny Landey and Zack Dayton of Sotheby’s International Realty have the listing.

The Dodges told the outlet that their great-grandfather, Julius Parsons, built the farmhouse in 1880, and the property had been in the family ever since. The Dodges’ mother, Mary Louise Edwards Dodge, grew up and lived there until she died in 2008.

Julius Parsons was a seventh-generation member of the Parsons family, one of the founding families of East Hampton, the newspaper reported. According to the property listing, the Parsons did business with the Gardiner family, heirs and namesake of Gardiner’s Island, and regularly traded with them across Gardiner’s Bay.

The property is up the road from Springs General Store, once operated by Julius Parsons, the listing said.

The estate is billed to potential buyers as an opportunity to own history that comes with a crucial bonus for the modern crowd –– a developable 0.9-acre site on the property.

Luxury sales boomed during the pandemic, and the market has remained tight even as people trickle back into offices. In June, the average sales price hit $2.6 million, a record for the area as inventory dropped. A growing pool of agents has been scrambling to secure deals in a brokerage gold rush, despite the looming possibility of a cooling market.

The Julius Parsons estate isn’t the only recent Hamptons listing to make headlines. A 2.5-acre oceanfront estate in Southampton owned by the widow of a famed art dealer recently listed for $45 million.

– Kate Hinsche