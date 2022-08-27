Open Menu

Brothers list the East Hampton farmhouse built by their great-grandfather

Owners have roots in one of town’s founding families

National Weekend Edition /
Aug.August 27, 2022 12:00 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
803 and 807 Springs Fireplace Road in East Hampton (Craig McNaughton of NY90 / Sotheby’s International Realty, Bruno Schreck of Aerial Aesthetics / Sotheby’s International Realty, Getty)

803 and 807 Springs Fireplace Road in East Hampton (Craig McNaughton of NY90 / Sotheby’s International Realty, Bruno Schreck of Aerial Aesthetics / Sotheby’s International Realty, Getty)

A piece of history hit the market in East Hampton for $7 million.

Brothers Cleon and Carter Dodge listed the 11-acre farm that’s been in their family for more than a century, the Wall Street Journal reported. The property at 803 and 807 Springs Fireplace Road in the hamlet of Springs, includes a six-bedroom, two-bathroom farmhouse, a barn and a studio.

Jenny Landey and Zack Dayton of Sotheby’s International Realty have the listing.

The Dodges told the outlet that their great-grandfather, Julius Parsons, built the farmhouse in 1880, and the property had been in the family ever since. The Dodges’ mother, Mary Louise Edwards Dodge, grew up and lived there until she died in 2008.

803 and 807 Springs Fireplace Road in East Hampton (Craig McNaughton of NY90 / Sotheby’s International Realty, Bruno Schreck of Aerial Aesthetics / Sotheby’s International Realty, Getty)

803 and 807 Springs Fireplace Road in East Hampton (Craig McNaughton of NY90 / Sotheby’s International Realty, Bruno Schreck of Aerial Aesthetics / Sotheby’s International Realty, Getty)

Julius Parsons was a seventh-generation member of the Parsons family, one of the founding families of East Hampton, the newspaper reported. According to the property listing, the Parsons did business with the Gardiner family, heirs and namesake of Gardiner’s Island, and regularly traded with them across Gardiner’s Bay.

The property is up the road from Springs General Store, once operated by Julius Parsons, the listing said.

The estate is billed to potential buyers as an opportunity to own history that comes with a crucial bonus for the modern crowd –– a developable 0.9-acre site on the property.

803 and 807 Springs Fireplace Road in East Hampton (Craig McNaughton of NY90 / Sotheby’s International Realty, Bruno Schreck of Aerial Aesthetics / Sotheby’s International Realty, Getty)

803 and 807 Springs Fireplace Road in East Hampton (Craig McNaughton of NY90 / Sotheby’s International Realty, Bruno Schreck of Aerial Aesthetics / Sotheby’s International Realty, Getty)

Luxury sales boomed during the pandemic, and the market has remained tight even as people trickle back into offices. In June, the average sales price hit $2.6 million, a record for the area as inventory dropped. A growing pool of agents has been scrambling to secure deals in a brokerage gold rush, despite the looming possibility of a cooling market.

The Julius Parsons estate isn’t the only recent Hamptons listing to make headlines. A 2.5-acre oceanfront estate in Southampton owned by the widow of a famed art dealer recently listed for $45 million.

– Kate Hinsche

Read more
Reprints & Permissions
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
East Hamptonhome salesLuxury Real EstateNew York

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
SLCE Architects' James Davidson and 1 Fifth Avenue (Davidson by Emily Assiran, 1 Fifth Avenue via StreetEasy)
How an SLCE partner scored a snazzy co-op in a single day
How an SLCE partner scored a snazzy co-op in a single day
Donald Trump with 21 Vista Drive (Getty Images, Brown Harris Stevens)
Trump’s former Greenwich mansion up for grabs
Trump’s former Greenwich mansion up for grabs
72 Berry Street and 356 President Street (Google Maps, Getty)
Brooklyn luxury market stuck in August slump
Brooklyn luxury market stuck in August slump
100 Eleventh Avenue (Google Maps, Getty Images)
Heatstroke: Manhattan luxury market struggles to sign contracts
Heatstroke: Manhattan luxury market struggles to sign contracts
Adam Neumann, Society Las Olas at 301 Southwest First Avenue in Fort Lauderdale, and the Stacks on Main at 535 Main Street, Nashville (Getty Images, Stacks on Main, Society Las Olas)
Inside Adam Neumann’s WeWork-ification of residential real estate
Inside Adam Neumann’s WeWork-ification of residential real estate
John Malone (Illustration by The Real Deal with Getty)
Head west: America’s wealthy want ranches
Head west: America’s wealthy want ranches
(Photo Illustration by The Real Deal with Getty Images)
“A housing recession”: Home sales fall for six straight months
“A housing recession”: Home sales fall for six straight months
Group for the East End president Bob DeLuca and a plan of the Wainscott Commercial Center (Group for the East End, Stop Wainscott Commercial Center, Getty)
Developer’s Hamptons industrial project faces new obstacle
Developer’s Hamptons industrial project faces new obstacle
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.