Open Menu

EB-5 groups settle lawsuits, allow program to permanently restart

The on again, off again storyline is back on

New York /
Aug.August 28, 2022 08:00 AM
By Keith Larsen
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Colin Behring (Getty Images, Behring Companies)

Colin Behring (Getty Images, Behring Companies)

The federal EB-5 program is back in business.

Two major lawsuits brought by industry groups reached a settlement with the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services, which will allow existing regional centers — a key piece of the EB-5 program — to permanently operate again.

The rise from the ashes storyline is a familiar one for a program once referred to as the “crack-cocaine” of real estate financing.

Last Summer, Congress failed to reach an agreement to reauthorize the regional center program. The stalemate all but killed EB-5 since regional centers act as the middleman between foreign investors and American businesses, including real estate projects. Under the program rules, foreign investors are able to obtain a green card by investing in American enterprises and creating jobs.

In March, Congressional legislators were finally able to strike a deal to reauthorize the regional center initiative. The agreement resolved long-held concerns by Sen. Chuck Grassley and Sen. Patrick Leahy over fraud and abuse. Under the deal, the minimum investment amount increased to $800,000 from $500,000 in high unemployment regions. Other areas require a minimum investment of $1.05 million.

The bipartisan legislation was a relief to the EB-5 industry since it inked permanent legislation after the program was consistently being approved on a short-term basis.

But that relief was short-lived.

The USCIS, the federal arm overseeing the program, said that the act deauthorized previously approved regional centers. This resulted in the deauthorization of about 600 existing EB-5 centers and required them to submit a new application, Form I-956, to be authorized. It also left EB-5 investors in limbo.

EB-5 groups sued and a federal judge in California allowed existing regional centers to continue to operate while the litigation continued.

The settlement between the USCIS and EB-5 groups now allows for regional centers to keep their authorization.

“This settlement with USCIS puts a positive end to the effort to rightfully bring back the regional center program. We have succeeded in putting the Regional Center program on stable ground for the first time in a decade,” said Colin Behring, who leads the Behring Regional Center, which was one of the plaintiffs in a lawsuit against the USCIS.

Developers flocked to the EB-5 program for cheap financing after the financial crisis. But over the past few years interest has waned in part because of the program’s issues, but also because traditional financing has become more available.




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Commercial Real EstateEB-5Real Estate Lawsuits

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield CEO Jean-Marie Tritant and World Trade Center Mall (Getty Images, SpaceEconomist192, CC BY-SA 4.0 - via Wikimedia Commons, URW)
    Westfield rakes another WTC mall tenant over coals
    Westfield rakes another WTC mall tenant over coals
    Billy Macklowe and 120 Fifth Avenue in Park Slope (Getty Images, CVS Health)
    Macklowe’s Park Slope project lands CVS as second retail tenant
    Macklowe’s Park Slope project lands CVS as second retail tenant
    STRO's Steven Millstein with 1150 McBride Avenue (RSTO, Getty, Loopnet)
    Tri-state deal roundup: A run of New Jersey office refis
    Tri-state deal roundup: A run of New Jersey office refis
    350 East 52nd Street (Getty, StreetEasy)
    Apartment landlord involved in family fight files for bankruptcy
    Apartment landlord involved in family fight files for bankruptcy
    NYC Brokers, Residential Real Estate, Commercial Real Estate
    Worth the price of admission: Private clubs offer brokers ritzy possibilities
    Worth the price of admission: Private clubs offer brokers ritzy possibilities
    A photo illustration of Alexander Wang and a rendering of the Fulton Market Building (Getty Images, SHoP Architects)
    TRD Pro: New York City’s biggest retail leases of July
    TRD Pro: New York City’s biggest retail leases of July
    (Photo Illustration by The Real Deal with Getty Images)
    Retail is back: Empty space now below pre-Covid levels
    Retail is back: Empty space now below pre-Covid levels
    Oxford Properties' Michael Turner (LinkedIn, Illustration by The Real Deal with Getty)
    Pension funds break up with office buildings
    Pension funds break up with office buildings
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.