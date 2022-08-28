Open Menu

Lake George homeowners vie for record sale

Waterfront mansion listed for $24M

Aug.August 28, 2022 09:00 AM
TRD Staff
2974 Lake Shore Drive in Lake George (Zillow, Illustration by The Real Deal with Getty Images)

A waterfront home in Lake George could set a record for the area if it fetches an asking price 20 times what it sold for two decades ago.

The mansion at 2974 Lake Shore Drive hit the market for $23.5 million, the Times Union reported. If the historic property is sold for that price, it would be the most expensive sale in the town, although another nearby home, in Cooper’s Point, was https://www.timesunion.com/realestate/article/Historic-Lake-George-mansion-hits-market-at-23-5-17386595.php . for $8.4 million, well below its $15 million asking price of 2019.

The 12,000-square-foot Tudor Revival mansion has eight bedrooms and eight bathrooms, as well as six fireplaces and a wine cellar.

The exterior is its real appeal. Foliage and iron fencing turns the estate into a private property. Out back, there are views of the mountains in the distance and the lake closer by, where residents can swim. It also has an infinity pool on the lakefront.

The estate encompasses more than 31 acres, and its zoning allows for four additional units to be built on the property. There are two dilapidated commercial buildings on the land as well. There’s enough space that a lakefront resort could be in the offing for the right developer.

James Casaccio of Premier Properties Lake George has the listing.

The original mansion was built in 1875 and was rebuilt after burning to the ground in 1911. Charles Jones Peabody led the effort, restoring a stone foundation that exists today.

The home belonged to Gary Koncikowski and his wife Dawn. Gary was the owner of Water Slide World prior to his death in 2018. Last month, Dawn sold the water park to Schermerhorn Real Estate Holdings for $3 million. Schermerhorn plans to demolish the property to create a 200-unit affordable apartment complex with office and retail space.

The Lake Shore Drive home last sold 20 years ago for $1.1 million.

— Holden Walter-Warner




