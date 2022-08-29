Open Menu

Manhattan’s only private skybridge sold for about half its initial ask

The bridge connected fashion designer Zoran Ladicorbic’s office and residence

New York /
Aug.August 29, 2022 08:45 AM
TRD Staff
A photo illustration of 9 Jay Street (Getty Images, Sotheby's International Realty)

An iconic Tribeca property isn’t worth half as much as once expected.

A townhouse with the city’s only private skybridge sold last week for $24 million. It was first listed for $50 million in 2016 before the asking price was reduced to $35 million in 2019. The final asking price before closing was down to $26 million.

The three-story, 25-foot-wide townhouse at 9 Jay Street connects to a 2,300-square-foot condo unit at 67 Hudson Street. For years, the seller, fashion designer Zoran Ladicorbic, used the bridge to travel between his residence in the condo and his office in the townhouse, according to the New York Post.

Clayton Orrigo of the Hudson Advisory Team at Compass represented an unknown buyer.

The skybridge was originally used to transport patients from the stables at 9 Jay Street to the hospital at 67 Hudson Street.

Built in 1907, the 6,300-square-foot townhouse has an open floor plan and has 50 windows. It has a 1,200-square-foot rooftop terrace and roughly 4,000 square feet of air rights, according to the Post. It also includes a garage.

The signing could find itself at the top of Manhattan’s luxury market, which has been slumping in recent weeks. The most expensive home to go into contract two weeks ago was 17/18A at 100 Eleventh Avenue for nearly $15 million, and the second most expensive was 10B at the Rudin Family and Global Holdings’ 155 West 11th Street, which was asking $10.5 million.

Just eight contracts signed two weeks ago for $4 million or more — the worst week for Manhattan’s luxury market since August 2020 when just six contracts were signed. Of the eight contracts signed five were townhouses and three were condos. The median asking price was $6.7 million and the average home spent 457 days on the market, before entering contract with a 6 percent discount.

— Harrison Connery




    Tags
    Luxury Real EstateManhattantribeca

