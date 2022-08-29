Open Menu

Noyack homeowners issued violations following deadly fire

Two sisters were killed in the Hamptons blaze in August

New York /
Aug.August 29, 2022 12:00 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Commercial Real Estate, The Hamptons, Fire, Southampton, Rental Market

(Getty)

Weeks after a fire killed two sisters at a rental in the Hamptons, the homeowners are being issued dozens of violations.

Peter and Pamela Miller received 29 violations each at the Noyack home, Newsday reported. The 58 total violations were issued for illegal renovations and alterations, as well as missing safety measures.

The fire that occurred during the morning hours earlier this month killed Jillian Wiener, 21 and Lindsay Wiener, 19. When personnel arrived on the scene after being called at 3:35 am, the house was fully engulfed in flames. Officials said the sisters were found unresponsive and were pronounced dead at a hospital.

Lewis Wiener, 60, Alisa Wiener, 52 and their son Zachary, 23, managed to escape the home and were treated at an area hospital. Zachary jumped out of a second-floor window to survive. Police said the family was vacationing in the Hamptons from their home in Potomac, Maryland.

Officials believe the fire started in an outdoor kitchen before spreading to the rest of the home. The homeowners did not have a permit for an outdoor kitchen.

Problems found by fire officials also included disconnected or battery-less smoke detectors, missing carbon monoxide detectors and plumbing and electrical issues. Notably, Southampton Chief of Emergency Management Ryan Murphy said the violations issued were not related to the deaths.

The Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office is set to review the case and weigh additional charges.

The homeowners also lacked a vacation rental permit and did not undergo a safety inspection, which is part of the rental permitting process. First-time violators of the rental permit law could face fines between $150 and $1,500 and/or 15 days in jail.

Newsday’s editorial board recently called for enhanced databases on rental permits and fire safety so renters have a stronger sense of the condition of the home they plan on vacationing in.

Read more

Holden Walter-Warner




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Commercial Real EstatefireRental MarketSouthamptonThe Hamptons

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Workspace Property Trust's Thomas Rizk, GIC's Lim Chow Kiat (Workspace Property Trust, GIC, Getty)
    Singapore wealth fund, U.S. REIT splurge on suburban office properties
    Singapore wealth fund, U.S. REIT splurge on suburban office properties
    City Wide Apartments agent Ari Wilford and 206 West 104th Street (City Wide Apartments, Google Maps, Getty Images)
    New York state scrutinizing $20K broker fee for rent-stabilized unit
    New York state scrutinizing $20K broker fee for rent-stabilized unit
    From left: CBRE's Daniel Kaplan and William Shanahan along with 231 East 76th Street and 340 East 52nd Street (Google Maps, CBRE, LinkedIn/Daniel Kaplan)
    TRD Pro: Here are NYC’s top portfolio deals of the quarter
    TRD Pro: Here are NYC’s top portfolio deals of the quarter
    (Illustration by The Real Deal with Getty)
    “Sexual clauses” in leases not uncommon, lawyer says
    “Sexual clauses” in leases not uncommon, lawyer says
    Colin Behring (Getty Images, Behring Companies)
    EB-5 groups settle lawsuits, allow program to permanently restart
    EB-5 groups settle lawsuits, allow program to permanently restart
    Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield CEO Jean-Marie Tritant and World Trade Center Mall (Getty Images, SpaceEconomist192, CC BY-SA 4.0 - via Wikimedia Commons, URW)
    Westfield rakes another WTC mall tenant over coals
    Westfield rakes another WTC mall tenant over coals
    Billy Macklowe and 120 Fifth Avenue in Park Slope (Getty Images, CVS Health)
    Macklowe’s Park Slope project lands CVS as second retail tenant
    Macklowe’s Park Slope project lands CVS as second retail tenant
    STRO's Steven Millstein with 1150 McBride Avenue (RSTO, Getty, Loopnet)
    Tri-state deal roundup: A run of New Jersey office refis
    Tri-state deal roundup: A run of New Jersey office refis
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.