Open Menu

Singapore wealth fund, U.S. REIT splurge on suburban office properties

GIC, Workspace Realty Trust buy majority stakes in 53 buildings

National /
Aug.August 29, 2022 11:15 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Workspace Property Trust's Thomas Rizk, GIC's Lim Chow Kiat (Workspace Property Trust, GIC, Getty)

Workspace Property Trust’s Thomas Rizk, GIC’s Lim Chow Kiat (Workspace Property Trust, GIC, Getty)

A foreign wealth fund and a U.S. partner cast a billion-dollar wager on suburbs as the future of offices.

Singapore’s GIC and Workspace Realty Trust bought majority stakes in 53 suburban office buildings, the Wall Street Journal reported. The properties are scattered across the country, but many are concentrated around Atlanta, Dallas and San Francisco.

JPMorgan Chase and Bank of Montreal financed the transaction, which closed on Friday. The seller was Griffin Realty Trust, which will be hanging on to a minority stake in all of the properties.

The transaction valued the properties at $1.1 billion. Workspace’s holdings will nearly double with the deal, adding up to more than 18 million square feet.

The suburban office market struggled as much as its urban counterpart during the early months of the pandemic. However, flexible work arrangements have driven a boost of interest in suburban properties.

In the second quarter, the downtown office vacancy rate surpassed the suburban for the first time in decades, according to CBRE. The suburbs had a 16.8 percent vacancy rate, while downtown was up to 17 percent.

Read more

The deal is the latest bet by Workspace that the shift away from downtown could be permanent. This time last year, the firm landed a $326 million investment from Oak Hill Advisors. The REIT planned to use the debt and equity investment to make another $5 billion in acquisitions in the next five years.

The Singaporean wealth fund has a more diverse array of interests. In November, GIC led the purchase of a 328-asset portfolio from EQT Exeter, a $6.8 billion trade of industrial properties. It marked one of the largest deals in a warehouse market that was still running red hot at the time.

— Holden Walter-Warner




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Commercial Real EstateGICoffice marketsuburbs

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    City Wide Apartments agent Ari Wilford and 206 West 104th Street (City Wide Apartments, Google Maps, Getty Images)
    New York state scrutinizing $20K broker fee for rent-stabilized unit
    New York state scrutinizing $20K broker fee for rent-stabilized unit
    From left: CBRE's Daniel Kaplan and William Shanahan along with 231 East 76th Street and 340 East 52nd Street (Google Maps, CBRE, LinkedIn/Daniel Kaplan)
    TRD Pro: Here are NYC’s top portfolio deals of the quarter
    TRD Pro: Here are NYC’s top portfolio deals of the quarter
    (Illustration by The Real Deal with Getty)
    “Sexual clauses” in leases not uncommon, lawyer says
    “Sexual clauses” in leases not uncommon, lawyer says
    Colin Behring (Getty Images, Behring Companies)
    EB-5 groups settle lawsuits, allow program to permanently restart
    EB-5 groups settle lawsuits, allow program to permanently restart
    Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield CEO Jean-Marie Tritant and World Trade Center Mall (Getty Images, SpaceEconomist192, CC BY-SA 4.0 - via Wikimedia Commons, URW)
    Westfield rakes another WTC mall tenant over coals
    Westfield rakes another WTC mall tenant over coals
    Billy Macklowe and 120 Fifth Avenue in Park Slope (Getty Images, CVS Health)
    Macklowe’s Park Slope project lands CVS as second retail tenant
    Macklowe’s Park Slope project lands CVS as second retail tenant
    STRO's Steven Millstein with 1150 McBride Avenue (RSTO, Getty, Loopnet)
    Tri-state deal roundup: A run of New Jersey office refis
    Tri-state deal roundup: A run of New Jersey office refis
    NYC Brokers, Residential Real Estate, Commercial Real Estate
    Worth the price of admission: Private clubs offer brokers ritzy possibilities
    Worth the price of admission: Private clubs offer brokers ritzy possibilities
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.