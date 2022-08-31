Open Menu

Cosmetics heiress Aerin Lauder sells Upper East Side co-op

Goldman Sachs USA CEO Philip Berlinski paid $20M cash for 660 Park Ave unit

New York /
Aug.August 31, 2022 03:56 PM
By Harrison Connery
Aerin Lauder and 660 Park Avenue (Getty Images, Google Maps)

Billionaire cosmetics heiress and fashion icon Aerin Lauder is movin’ on up.

Lauder, the granddaughter of Estee Lauder, founder of the eponymous world-renowned fashion brand, sold her co-op unit at 660 Park Avenue for $19.5 million after buying one for $47 million at 960 Park Avenue.

Although she bought the pricier unit in 2019, Lauder appears to have moved into it full-time only this month, according to an interview with Elle Decor magazine.

Read more

She sold her longtime pad at 660 Park Avenue off-market to Philip Berlinski, CEO of Goldman Sachs Bank USA and global treasurer of Goldman Sachs. Berlinski paid in cash for the unit, as 660 Park Avenue does not allow financing, according to the Sotheby’s International Realty listing. There’s also a 2 percent flip tax to discourage investors seeking rapid sales.

The Sotheby’s listing says the co-op has 12 units across 13 stories and was built in 1926. A Corcoran listing says it has 13 units and 12 stories and was built in 1927. Whatever the case, it’s undoubtedly one of the most exclusive co-ops on Park Avenue.

The unit Lauder sold, 11FL, is known for its Jacques Grange–designed rooms and its celadon and silk dressing room, according to Elle. Lauder said she left some surprises for the new owners.

“Their agent is a friend of mine,” Lauder told Elle. “I knew from the broker that she loved the curtains in the bedroom, and the lighting and the wallpaper. I did take some of the vintage lighting that was dear to me, but I replaced it with lights from my Aerin line.”

She launched that luxury lifestyle brand in 2012, along with a hotel amenity line that includes bath and body products, according to Forbes.

Lauder, who joined Estee Lauder in 1992, is style and image director for the family business. Lauder is the 851st wealthiest person in the world, with a net worth of $3.5 billion, according to Forbes. Most of her wealth comes from her stake in Estee Lauder.




    Reprints & Permissions
