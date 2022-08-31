Open Menu

Goldman Sachs lightens Covid rules in push for full-time office return

Bank memo signals call for employee return

New York /
Aug.August 31, 2022 10:43 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon and 200 Wall Street (Getty Images, Dan DeLuca, CC BY 2.0 - via Wikimedia Commons)

Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon and 200 Wall Street (Getty Images, Dan DeLuca, CC BY 2.0 – via Wikimedia Commons)

After several aborted attempts to bring its employees back to the office, Goldman Sachs is leading the charge for an office return.

The bank is dropping Covid measures, including vaccine, mask and testing requirements for employees outside of New York City, the New York Post reported. In a memo reported by the outlet, the bank said there was “significantly less risk of severe illness” from Covid, citing the latest guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control.

While Goldman is lifting restrictions for most employees, a New York City mandate still requires employees to be vaccinated or obtain a medical or religious exemption to skip testing or face covering requirements.

The memo also signaled a nudge for employees to return to the office following Labor Day, directing workers to “speak with your manager to ensure that you understand and adhere to your division’s current return to office expectations.”

Sources told the outlet the memo comes as the bank looks for employees to return to offices full-time after Labor Day.

The bank has been trying to steer employees back for months, choosing not to embrace growing momentum for hybrid and remote work. The company seemed poised to welcome back employees early in the year, but were thwarted by the Omicron variant.

Read more

Much of Wall Street started the year working from home, with JPMorgan Chase, Citigroup and Bank of America also pushing back plans for employees as New York City coped with a surge in cases amid the spread of the Omicron variant.

Last year’s Labor Day holiday was initially forecast as a deadline for offices across the city to call employees back to the office, but the Delta coronavirus variant’s spread stymied the push.

New York City’s office landlords appear to be facing an uphill climb. Office occupancy remains stagnant, with Kastle Systems data reported by The City pinning occupancy at 37.6 percent for the week ending on Aug. 17. New York hasn’t inched above 43 percent since the onset of the pandemic.

July marked a bright spot for the market, as Colliers data showed available office space in Midtown Manhattan fell for the fifth straight month. Nearly 2 million square feet of office space was leased in the business district, up three times from July 2021 and more than in any month since December 2018.

— Holden Walter-Warner




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Commercial Real Estategoldman sachsNYC Office Market

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    (Photo Illustration by The Real Deal with Getty Images)
    U.S. property value to fall 20% in likely recession, Cushman forecasts
    U.S. property value to fall 20% in likely recession, Cushman forecasts
    Rockefeller Group’s Daniel Moore and Park Tower Group’s Marian Klein with 16 Dupont Street (Green Pearl, Rockefeller Group)
    Rockefeller, Park Tower land $200M to build at Greenpoint Landing
    Rockefeller, Park Tower land $200M to build at Greenpoint Landing
    Carlyle Group’s David Rubenstein and 193 Chauncey Street in Brooklyn and 530 Lafayette Avenue in Brooklyn (Google Maps, Carlyle, Getty)
    Lenders favor resi projects in big month for outer-borough loans
    Lenders favor resi projects in big month for outer-borough loans
    Starwood’s Barry Sternlicht and Blackstone’s Stephen Schwarzman (Illustration by The Real Deal with Getty Images)
    Regulators weighing new rules for non-traded REITs
    Regulators weighing new rules for non-traded REITs
    Davean Holdings’ Sean Lefkovits with 163-167 1st Avenue (Davean Holdings, Google Maps, Getty Images)
    Davean Holdings snaps up East Village mixed-use buildings
    Davean Holdings snaps up East Village mixed-use buildings
    Landing's Bill Smith (Illustration by The Real Deal with Getty Images)
    Short-term rental company lands $125M in funding
    Short-term rental company lands $125M in funding
    Equity Residential CEO Mark Parrell and 70 Greene Street in Jersey City (Equity Residential, LVC Interiors, Getty Images)
    Equity Residential’s Jersey City tenants allege floods, faulty elevators
    Equity Residential’s Jersey City tenants allege floods, faulty elevators
    Swig Equities president Kent Swig and 444 Madison Avenue (Photo Illustration by Steven Dilakian for The Real Deal with Getty Images and LoopNet)
    Kent Swig hit with rent suit for 444 Madison Avenue HQ
    Kent Swig hit with rent suit for 444 Madison Avenue HQ
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.